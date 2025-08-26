  • home icon
Aryna Sabalenka’s boyfriend Georgios shares fiery reaction as Belarusian shows off her custom tiger-themed US Open racket

By Nancy Singh
Published Aug 26, 2025 12:39 GMT
Aryna Sabalenka and her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis - source: Getty

Aryna Sabalenka's boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, recently dropped a sweet reaction to the Belarusian's custom tiger-themed US Open racket. The player is currently competing at the US Open, which commenced on August 24 and concluded on September 7, 2025.

Sabalenka opened her US Open campaign on August 25, 2025, where she locked horns with Rebeka Masarova. The Belarusian dominated the showdown by registering a stellar performance and claiming a 7-5, 6-1 win over the Swiss player. The world No. 1 is now gearing up to compete in the tournament's second round.

Amid the ongoing event, Sabalenka shared a bunch of pictures and videos of her racket on Instagram. She showed off her custom tiger-themed Wilson Blade 98 v9 Fighter Edition racket in her latest post and penned a note about it in its caption that read:

"Made for the fight. A limited-edition Wilson Blade v9 inspired and custom-designed by me @wilsontennis 🐯🔥 "
This post garnered the attention of the Belarusian's boyfriend, Frangulis, who dropped a four-emoji reaction in the comment section that read:

"🔥🔥🔥🔥"
Frangulis' comment on Instagram

Sabalenka and Frangulis are one of the power couples of the tennis community and are usually seen hyping each other up in their endeavours. Most recently, the world No. 1 made a major business move with the French soccer club.

Aryna Sabalenka shared an emotional message about her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, for motivating her.

Aryna Sabalenka recently sat for an interview with Cosmopolitan, where she opened up about her relationship with Georgios Frangulis. Opening up about her bond with her counterpart, she revealed that they have been dating each other for a year.

Revealing her story of how they met each other for the first time, she said:

"We met when I was signing the contract with Oakberry. He’s the founder and owner of the brand. I went to see the team, and he was there. We talked a little bit, but then later on, we just went out for dinner, and that’s how everything started. We’ve been together for a year," said Aryna Sabalenka.
Further talking about his support, she added:

"It’s very important for me to have my partner next to me. It’s really cool that his work is also global. I realize not everyone is as lucky as me to have a partner who can travel with me and my crazy schedule while still working. It’s just cool to see him in the box when I play. He motivates me to keep going. It means a lot."

Aryna Sabalenka recently opened up about her best day with her Georgios Frangulis in New York amid her Cincinnati Open campaign.

