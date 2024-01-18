Aryna Sabalenka being comfortable with the potential relocation of the WTA Finals to Saudi Arabia has sparked outrage among tennis fans.

Ever since Jeddah hosted the Next Gen ATP Finals last year, rumors about the WTA Finals moving to Saudi Arabia have intensified. The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia has reportedly entered into discussions with the ATP Tour regarding potential investments in the sport.

On Wednesday, Aryna Sabalenka defeated 16-year-old qualifier Brenda Fruhvirtova 6-3, 6-2 in one hour and seven minutes to reach the third round at the 2024 Australian Open. This was the World No. 2's ninth straight win at Melbourne Park.

Following her win, during the post-match press conference, Sabalenka was asked to share her thoughts on the possibility of the WTA Finals being held in Saudi Arabia.

In response, the Belarusian recalled her previous experience of playing in the country, which came during the Riyadh Season Tennis Cup exhibition match against Ons Jabeur. Sabalenka expressed her admiration for the "incredible" atmosphere, the hospitality, and the overall "amazing experience" she had in Saudi Arabia. She also said she would gladly embrace the opportunity to play there again.

"It [playing in Saudi Arabia] was an amazing experience. I expected something different. They treated us really well. It was really amazing atmosphere on the stadium. People really like sports there. They really like tennis. The atmosphere was incredible. The level of hospitality was definitely way, way, way better than it was in Cancun. Yeah, I'm happy to go there," Sabalenka said.

Several tennis fans were appalled by Aryna Sabalenka's willingness to play in Saudi Arabia, and they took to social media to express their discontent. One fan stated that Sabalenka's choice was both "selfish" and "arrogant" given Saudi Arabia's track record in women's rights, treatment of the LGBTQ+ community, and minority rights.

"I’m so sorry but she’s so selfish and ignorant… imagine saying ‘oh yes it’s fine to play in and support countries that openly treat women, minorities and lgbtq+ ppl like shit and have terrible human rights records, the hospitality is AMAZING’," the fan posted on X.

Another fan stated that Sabalenka made the comments because "money talks."

"Oh, that's how money talks," the fan posted.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans:

Aryna Sabalenka on her performance at Australian Open 2024: "Focus on myself and focus on bringing the best tennis I can"

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2024 Australian Open

At the same press conference, Aryna Sabalenka talked about her performance in the second round of the Melbourne Slam. The Belarusian said she was focused solely on herself and that she wanted to give her all in every point.

"I'm not thinking about confidence. I'm just trying to play my best. If it goes to two sets, I'm happy to win it in two sets. If it's going to be three sets, I don't care. I just try to focus on myself and fight for every point," Sabalenka said.

The former World No. 1 added that, despite having played two matches, she was not overly confident because she understood the unpredictable nature of tennis.

"It's not like these two matches give me confidence. It's tennis. You have to be ready for anything. I'm trying to focus on myself and focus on bringing the best tennis I can," she added.

Aryna Sabalenka will next face 28th seed Lesia Tsurenko in the third round at the Australian Open.