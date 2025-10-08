Aryna Sabalenka sends Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena sweet message as she skips husband's Shanghai Masters campaign to enjoy Paris escapade

WTA World No. 1 Aryna Sabalenka recently shared her affectionate and admirable message for Novak Djokovic's wife, Jelena, as she is currently enjoying her trip to Paris. The Belarusian star is currently in action at the 2025 Dongfeng Voyah Wuhan Open, whereas Djokovic is playing at the Shanghai Masters.Aryna Sabalenka defeated former World No. 33, Rebecca Sramkova, in the round of 32 at the Wuhan Open. The former won the 2024 edition of the women's singles title after defeating Zheng Qinwen in the final round. She also won the Wuhan Open women's singles titles in 2018 and 2019.The 21 WTA Tour singles title-winner shares a close friendship with Serbian legend Novak Djokovic and his wife, Jelena. Along with her boyfriend, Georgios Frangulis, the founder of the superfood acai smoothie firm Oakberry, Sabalenka also enjoyed a double date with the couple.The Minsk, Belarus, native recently shared her thoughts on Jelena Djokovic's Instagram post, where she shared glimpses of her Paris vacation.&quot;Cutie 🔥❤️,&quot; Aryna Sabalenka commented on her post.Screenshot of Jelena Djokovic's Instagram post | Source: IG/jelenadjokovicndfThrough her Instagram post, Jelena Djokovic expressed her excitement regarding her weekend experience in Paris, where she also met Anna Wintour, one of the most prominent figures in the fashion world.&quot;Weekend in Paris 😎 Me so happy 😜A little walk, a little fashion... it all fits in one weekend 🙃&quot; Translated via Instagram View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDuring his Shanghai Open tournament journey, Djokovic has defeated Jaume Munar and others to reach the quarterfinal round, where he is now set to face Zizou Bergs.Aryna Sabalenka reflects on her victory over Rebecca Sramkova and her connection with Chinese culture and fansAryna Sabalenka reflected on her victory against Rebecca Sramkova shortly after winning the 2025 US Open. Furthermore, she also expressed her thoughts on her profound connection with Chinese fans.&quot;I knew it would be not easy after the break to get into my rhythm but I am glad in the second set I found my game, I stepped in and I played really great. I have to say she played incredible tennis, especially in the first set and there was not much I could do,&quot; she said (via BBC).She continued:&quot;First I was 'Daughter of China', then 'Queen of Fried Rice' And then I talked to Qinwen (Zheng) and they actually call me 'Tiger'. So many nicknames. I won so many tournaments here and it feels like home, I hope I can go all the way.&quot;In her round of 16 match, Aryna Sabalenka will lock horns with Russian talent Liudmila Samsonova.