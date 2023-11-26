Aryna Sabalenka shows off flowers she received from boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov

Tennis star Aryna Sabalenka recently shared a heartwarming gesture from her boyfriend, Konstantin Koltsov. Sabalenka, known for her powerful performances on the court, took to her Instagram story to show appreciation for the flowers gifted by Koltsov.

The photo, featuring Sabalenka with the flowers in hand, was accompanied with the caption:

"Thank u my love @koltsov2021."

Aryna Sabalenka thanks her boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov for the flowers

Sabalenka and Koltsov's relationship first came into the public eye in 2021. Koltsov, a former professional ice hockey player who represented Belarus at the 2002 and the 2010 Winter Olympics, shares a common origin with Sabalenka - both hailing from Minsk.

Before her relationship with Koltsov, Sabalenka was engaged in November 2019, although she did not reveal the identity of her fiance. The engagement was called off and Sabalenka eventually found love with Koltsov.

They made their relationship Instagram official in June 2021, with a photo of Koltsov kissing Sabalenka on the cheek.

Since then, they have shared various moments from their life, including trips to iconic destinations like Rome, Italy, where they enjoyed the city's famous landmarks and cuisine.

In April 2023, Sabalenka celebrated Koltsov's 42nd birthday with a heartfelt Instagram video slideshow, featuring clips and photos of their time together, such as moments on a boat and at the gym.

In the birthday post, Sabalenka referred to Koltsov as her "dearest person, my best friend, and my strongest support", to which Koltsov affectionately replied, "love you madly."

Aryna Sabalenka nominated for 2023 WTA's singles player of the year

Aryna Sabalenka plays a backhand at 2023 WTA Finals

The Women's Tennis Association (WTA) has named Aryna Sabalenka among the nominees for the 2023 Singles Player of the Year award. Iga Swiatek, Coco Gauff, Jessica Pegula, Elena Rybakina and Marketa Vondrousova have also been nominated.

Sabalenka's nomination comes after a remarkable year where she claimed her first singles Grand Slam title at the Australian Open 2023, marking a significant milestone in her career.

Sabalenka also reached the semis in both the French Open and Wimbledon, while losing to Coco Gauff in the US Open final.

The Belarusian boasts an impressive 55-14 record in 2023. She has not only bagged three titles this year but also hit a career high by topping the singles rankings for eight weeks.

The criteria for WTA's Singles Player of the Year nominations are rigorous, reflecting the players' performances throughout the year. Factors such as titles won, win-loss records, and significant victories are taken into account.

The winner will be chosen through a voting process among members of the international tennis media and is expected to be announced soon.