Aryna Sabalenka shows off stylish new hairstyle ahead of clay season

Still flying high from winning a championship title in Miami, Aryna Sabalenka has more to sizzle about both on and off the court. The Belarusian tennis sensation recently debuted a stunning beach waves hairstyle in preparation for the clay court tour.

The World No. 2 sealed her win at the Miami Open with a straight-sets win over Jessica Pegula in the final. The 7-5, 6-2 victory was a much-awaited rematch of their 2024 US Open final. Her win also registered her eighth WTA 1000 and 19th career singles title. She beat Viktoriya Tomova, Elena-Gabriela Ruse, 14th seed Danielle Collins, ninth seed Zheng Qinwen, and sixth seed Jasmine Paolini enroute to the final.

After holding aloft the Miami Open trophy, Sabalenka treated herself to some luxury retail therapy, getting herself an eye-catching Audemars Piguet watch and stunning pieces from Isa Grutman's fine jewelry collection.

She also showed off her sun-kissed waves, complementing her easy hairstyle with a confident smile.

Checkout the picture here:

Screengrab of Aryna Sabalenka's Instagram stories (@arynasabalenka)

Aryna Sabalenka advocated for higher paychecks for tennis players in push for financial equality on tour

In Picture: Aryna Sabalenka during the 2025 Miami Open (Source: Getty)

Aryna Sabalenka spoke about the PTPA lawsuit against tennis authorities, emphasizing the importance of players getting a greater percentage of prize money. Speaking at her Miami Open press conference, the Belarusian explained that she wasn't entirely aware of the details of the lawsuit but feels players should get a greater percentage, pointing to other sports as an example.

"Honestly, I haven't had much time to look for information because I didn't want to delve into it since I was trying to focus on my tennis, and I didn't want to get upset or anything about the situation," Sabalenka said.

"One thing I would like to see is maybe not just WTA players, but all players, receive a larger percentage of the money they earn at tournaments and Grand Slams, especially. I think it's fair. If you look at other sports, the percentage works a little differently, so I think that's the only wish I have," she added.

Aryna Sabalenka will start her clay court season at the Mutua Madrid Open (Apr 22 - May 4).

