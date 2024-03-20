Aryna Sabalenka's late boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov's ex-wife, Julija Mikhailova, recently clarified her relationship with the Belarusian tennis ace following Koltsov's passing.

Koltsov passed away on March 18 in a hotel in Miami, where he was present to support his girlfriend ahead of her participation in the Miami Open. He was a former ice hockey player from Belarus, having played for the NHL team Pittsburgh Penguins for three seasons. He also represented his country at the Winter Olympics in 2002 and 2010.

The cause of Koltsov's death remains unknown, and according to recent reports, the Miami-Dade Police Department is investigating it as an "apparent suicide" case. Sabalenka has not commented on the situation yet.

Konstantin Koltsov's ex-wife, Julija Mikhailova, spoke to the Belarusian outlet Zerkalo today and shared her thoughts on her ex-husband's death, saying that she doesn't believe it was a suicide.

"He did not intend to die. Anything, of course, can go to your head, but there was no sign of tragedy," Mikhailova said (translated from Belarus).

Mikhailova then clarified her relationship with Aryna Sabalenka following a controversial Instagram post about her in 2020, referring to the World No. 2 as a "nice girl". She also noted the two-time Grand Slam champion's good behavior towards her and Koltsov's children: Daniil, Alexander and Stefan.

"Yes, I have. Nice girl. My post a few years ago was dictated by emotions, it was very painful. I loved Konstantin very much... But Sabalenka treated my children well, so I have a normal attitude towards her.

The post Julija Mikhailova was referring to was made by her during her and Koltsov's separation. Even though she didn't mention Sabalenka by name in the caption, she tagged her in the post.

A part of it reads:

"An appeal to all the girls hanging on other people’s husbands with kids in the family!!! This is mean !!! This is the most amazing and happiest time, but at the same time the most difficult, because a small child takes away a lot of energy, energy and time… It may happen that you will be there someday."

Aryna Sabalenka once called late boyfriend Konstantin Koltsov her "best friend and strongest support"

Aryna Sabalenka practices at the 2024 Miami Open

It's unclear exactly when Aryna Sabalenka and Konstantin Koltsov began dating, but they went public with their relationship in 2021 and often shared affectionate posts for each other on social media.

The 26-year-old openly expressed her love for Koltsov on his birthday, April 27 last year, calling him her "best friend and strongest support."

"I love you @koltsov2021. Happy birthday my love, HB. You are my dearest person, my best friend, and my strongest support. Peace be with you, strength, patience and health. I hope we will have everything we planned. I love you," Sabalenka wrote on Instagram.

Amid this, Aryna Sabalenka has announced that she will participate in the Miami Open but will not attend any press conferences, as reported by the Tennis Channel. The Belarusian even hit the practice courts yesterday ahead of her second-round match against close friend Paula Badosa on March 22.

