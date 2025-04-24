Aryna Sabalenka turns up the glamor in chic leather jacket as she enjoys night out in Madrid

Aryna Sabalenka shared glimpses of her outing in Madrid in her latest update while she gears up to compete in the Madrid Open. The Belarusian recently came out of a heartbreak at the Stuttgart Open.

Sabalena produced a series of exceptional performances at the Stuttgart Open, which commenced on April 18, 2025. She reached the final round after besting top contenders which included Elise Mertens and Jasmine Paolini. In the last round, she squared off against Jelena Ostapenko, who claimed the title of the tournament with a score of 6-4, 6-1.

Currently, Sabalenka is preparing for her match at the Madrid Open, which is slated for April 25 against Ana Binkova. She recently reached Madrid, and amid this, she showcased glimpses of her night out there. The current world No. 1 uploaded a bunch of pictures on Instagram, where she sported a chic black-colored leather jacket paired with a white t-shirt and white pants.

She shared some mirror selfies, some pictures of her food as well as a picture with her coach, Antonio Dubrov. The post's caption read:

"A night out in Madrid🖤✨"

After the win at the Stuttgart Open, Sabalenka's contender won a Porsche Macan Turbo EV worth $105,000, and following this, the Belarusian jokingly told the Latvian athlete that she would buy a Porsche for herself due to her luck.

She confirmed her purchase in a video shared by Tennis Channel, where she said:

"I did order my car. I think we are going to GTRS (Porsche 911 GT3 RS). Purple, purple color (Viola Purple variant) and yeah, full car. You know what I'm so tired of losing in the finals so I decided to go for the craziest car there is so, it's going to be fast driving in Miami," said Aryna Sabalenka.

Aryna Sabalenka hilariously spoke about buying a Porsche after the Stuttgart Open loss

After losing to Jelena Ostapenko with a scoreline of 6-4, 6-1 in the final showdown, Aryna Sabalenka stole the post-match celebration with her antics. She spoke about purchasing a Porsche while congratulating her opponent for winning one after the tournament's victory. The Belarusian congratulated Ostapenko for claiming the title and producing a stellar performance, and along with this, while laughing, she told her to enjoy her car.

Hilariously flaunting about being able to afford the Porsche, Sabalenka said:

"First of all, I want to congratulate Jelena and her team on a great week. You played really great this week, and yeah, you were a better player today than me, and that's all about it. So, enjoy driving your beautiful car. Well, I'm glad I can afford this car, so you know what, after this final, I'm gonna order one because this is the only way for me," said Aryna Sabalenka.

Ahead of competing in the Stuttgart Open, Aryna Sabalenka dominated the Miami Open and claimed the title after defeating Jessica Pegula with a score of 7-5, 6-2.

