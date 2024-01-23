Aryna Sabalenka vs Coco Gauff: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details, and more | Australian Open 2024, Semifinal

Aryna Sabalenka and Coco Gauff will lock horns in a blockbuster semifinal showdown at the Australian Open 2024 on Thursday (January 25). It comes four months after the two battled for three sets at the US Open final in New York, which saw the 19-year-old Gauff lift her maiden Slam trophy.

It could be a tougher job for the American youngster to replicate that result in Melbourne Park in their upcoming duel. Defending champion Sabalenka has so far been a juggernaut, rolling over her opponents with ease.

Aryna Sabalenka at the 2024 Australian Open

The World No. 2 has conceded only 16 games en route to the semifinals, which includes wins over former French Open champion Barbora Krejcikova and the dangerous Amanda Anisimova.

Her Melbourne semifinal will be her sixth consecutive appearance in the last-four stage of a Major and eighth overall.

World No. 4 Coco Gauff, meanwhile, has had to take the harder route to her maiden Australian Open semifinal. After cruising through the first four rounds, the fourth seed faced her sternest test of the competition yet against rising star Marta Kostyuk. The two fought tooth and nail for three hours and eight minutes before Gauff came through 7-6(6), 6-7(3), 6-2.

The win saw the American extend her Grand Slam match-winning streak to 12 and her 2024 match win record to 10-0. Gauff has arrived at the Australian Open on the back of a successful title defense in Auckland while Sabalenka lost the final in Brisbane ahead of the first Major of the season.

She has also a 4-2 lead over Sabalenka in their head-to-head. It remains to be seen if her past record plays any role in their upcoming match on Thursday.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Coco Gauff match schedule

Sabalenka and Gauff will play their semifinal match on Thursday, January 25.

Date: January 25, 2024

Time: Will be updated when the time is announced.

Aryna Sabalenka vs Coco Gauff streaming details

Coco Gauff strikes the ball at the 2024 Australian Open.

