"As annoying as Carlos Alcaraz & Emma Raducanu" - Fans 'pressed' over Novak Djokovic & Aryna Sabalenka's back-to-back hilarious Wimbledon interactions

Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka appeared for a fun exchange during the pre-tournament press conference at Wimbledon. The duo, who are often engaging in fun banter with each other, were compared to Carlos Alcaraz and Emma Raducanu as fans were 'pressed' over their frequent appearances.

Sabalenka spotted the Serb in the wings during her media interaction, while she was talking about their practice session. After this, Djokovic took over the interview and questioned the Belarusian, while the members of the press shared a laugh over the pair's friendly moment.

As a post on their interaction surfaced on X (formerly Twitter), people were seemingly overwhelmed by their consistent showings and compared them to Alcaraz and Raducanu. The young guns, called 'raducaraz' by fans, have been familiar faces in the news since announcing their US Open Doubles event pairing, leading people to gush over a potential relationship between the two.

Here are some of the fan reactions:

"These two are as annoying as Raducaraz…" posted a fan.

"The two most thin-skinned, humourless and dictator-loving people in tennis history," wrote another.

"These two get me pressed more than Raducanu and Alcaraz 😭 😭" a fan stated.

"😂😂😂😂 these two give me so much lately," another fan wrote.

"Their little dance contest in Roland Garros was so cringe," posted one.

Novak Djokovic will be competing for his eighth title at Wimbledon this year, while Sabalenka eyes her first.

Novak Djokovic highlights Aryna Sabalenka's 'lack of intensity'

Novak Djokovic and Aryna Sabalenka at Wimbledon - Image Source: Getty

Novak Djokovic's surprise cameo during Aryna Sabalenka's pre-tournament interview took a humorous turn when the Serb joined the press to question the 27-year-old. He highlighted her 'lack of intensity' on the court while playfully teasing her about her 'potential'.

“I think you have the potential. You're a really talented player. You have nice strokes, good technique. Can I be honest? You're lacking intensity on the court. You don't have enough intensity. It's too flat. You've got to lighten up a little bit, put some power in it,” said Djokovic.

Sabalenka added before this that she loves interacting with Djokovic and values the 'advice' he gives her.

“I wish I could stay there for four hours and just keep chatting. We were just chatting about stuff that I'm kind of struggling with a little bit. I'm really thankful for the advice he gave me,” she stated.

Aryna Sabalenka will take on qualifier Carson Branstine and Novak Djokovic will take on Alexandre Müller in their first-round match to start off their Wimbledon campaign on June 30.

