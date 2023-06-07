"As disgusting as it gets" - Alexandr Dolgopolov condemns 'pathetic' Aryna Sabalenka for French Open antics

Former Ukrainian tennis player Alexandr Dolgopolov recently criticized Aryna Sabalenka's on-court behavior during the 2023 French Open.

On Tuesday, June 6, Sabalenka secured her spot in the semifinals of the French Open by defeating Ukraine's Elina Svitolina 6-4, 6-4. It was the first time the Belarusian advanced to the last-four stage of Roland Garros.

Sabalenka hit 30 winners, compared to Svitolina's seven, and won 12 out of the 17 points to emerge victorious.

Controversy arose at the end of the match when Aryna Sabalenka waited at the net for a customary handshake, but Elina Svitolina, in keeping with her tradition, refused to shake hands with players from Russia and Belarus. Instead, she walked straight to the chair umpire, leaving Sabalenka hanging.

Svitolina had previously stated that she would not shake hands with players from Russia and Belarus as a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian government. This decision had already been put to the test in her previous matches against Russia's Anna Blinkova and Daria Kasatkina.

People were not pleased with Sabalenka waiting for Svitolina at the net, despite the latter's no-handshake policy. Alexandr Doglopolov expressed his disapproval on social media, calling Sabalenka's actions as "disgusting" and "pathetic."

Dolgopolov believed that Sabalenka deliberately stood at the net to portray herself as a victim, and accused the Belarusian of mocking Ukraine's struggles.

"Oh yeah, that surely was as disgusting as it gets. While russia blows up dam, with the help of her mini dictator friend, the “ unsafe on press conference, no comments drama queen” stands on purpose at the net, making fun of everything that Ukraine is going thru. Pathetic," Dolgopolov tweeted.

Aryna Sabalenka will take on Karoline Muchova in the French Open semifinals

After defeating Elina Svitolina, Aryna Sabalenka will next face Karolina Muchova in the semifinals of the French Open on Thursday. Muchova secured her spot in the last-four stage of a Grand Slam for the second time in her career after defeating Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova 7-5, 6-2.

Sabalenka and Muchova will face each other for the second time, with the Belarusian having previously beaten the Czech 7-5, 7-6 (4) in the semifinals of the 2019 WTA Elite Trophy in Zhuhai.

Aryna Sabalenka has been in fine form in the 2023 season, winning 34 out of her 39 matches. She will reach her second Grand Slam final if she beats Karolina Muchova.

