"As a football fan, of course I admire Lionel Messi and respect him a lot" - Novak Djokovic

Novak Djokovic has lauded Argentina football team captain Lionel Messi, who guided his team to a historic FIFA World Cup triumph. The tennis player was present in person to witness the epic Argentina-France final in Qatar on December 18.

The Argentine great scored twice against the 2018 World Cup winners in regulation time. He was also involved in a stunning team goal scored by Angel di Maria to inspire La Albiceleste to an incredible win. The match was eventually decided on penalties after it finished 3-3 after extra time.

Novak Djokovic is now in Dubai to take part in the inaugural World Tennis League. He told Tennis.com that as a football fan he admired Messi who he described as "humble" and "down to earth." He claimed that these were qualities that served as a great example to children who looked up to the seven-time Ballon d'Or winner.

"As a sports fan, as a football fan, of course I admire Messi and respect him a lot. I think most of the world is happy with his achievement and what he has managed to do. Him being humble, a down to earth guy, not taken away by success. All these years is something I feel like serves as a great example to all the children that look up to him, they want to be like him," the 21-time Grand Slam champion stated.

Messi won the Golden Ball after being voted as the best player in the tournament. He ended up as the second-highest scorer in the competition with seven goals and three assists.

"Hopefully many kids will grab a tennis racquet because of watching me" - Novak Djokovic

Djokovic in action at the World Tennis League in Dubai

Novak Djokovic himself has been closely associated with helping underprivileged children in Serbia and conducting tennis clinics for kids around the world. He also dwelt on his own stature as a role model and hoped that youngsters would take to tennis by watching him play.

“Hopefully many kids will grab a tennis racquet because of watching me or other tennis players," he said during the same interview.

Novak Djokovic also acknowledged that athletes had the "huge privilege" of having a platform since sports is followed by billions of people around the world.

“I want to believe that people, especially children and young people, identify themselves with me. I try to have that always, as awareness in everything I do, wherever I go, whatever I say," he said.

"We as athletes have a huge privilege to have the platform and have that voice. Sport is followed by billions of people around the world. Sport speaks the universal language, it crashes all the borders, I guess," the former World No. 1 further explained.

Novak Djokovic is representing Team Falcons at the World Tennis League in Dubai. He will be aiming to win a record 10th Australian Open title next month after having missed out on playing in the tournament in 2022.

