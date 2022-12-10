Novak Djokovic Foundation aims to cut the waiting list by providing preschool study rooms to Serbian children in Odzaci

Novak Djokovic and his wife Jelena have never shied away from promoting causes that are aimed at improving the lives of underprivileged children.

The Novak Djokovic Foundation, which aims to provide quality preschool education in Serbia, has been actively involved in setting up facilities across the country.

The organization, which celebrated its 15th anniversary this year, is now focussing on raising funds for children from the town of Odzaci who do not yet have access to preschools.

"Our founders @DjokerNole and @jelenadjokovic are joining the Season of Giving! Like every year, they will match all your donations made during the campaign. From now until January 8, the math is clear: 1 = 2!" the foundation tweeted, along with a video.

Jelena, the Foundation's CEO, explains in the video what the organization's latest program is all about.

"The Season of Giving has begun are we are back with some more good news. Normally, there is a waiting list of 100 children in Odzaci where we decided to equip four study rooms and thus completely erase the waiting list. We want to thank everyone who joined our campaign," she explained.

Novak Djokovic also thanked those who have been involved with the work of the foundation and promised that he and his wife would match all the funds collected.

"Grateful and inspired by your support. Jelena and I again decided to join you and match all the funds collected this year. Let's take small steps that will bring about big changes and create a brighter future for all children. Join us," he urged.

The foundation succeeded in setting up 131 study rooms in Serbia earlier this year.

