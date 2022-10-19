Novak Djokovic Foundation sets up 131 preschool study rooms across Serbia

The Novak Djokovic Foundation, which has been involved in projects to give every child access to quality preschool education in Serbia, has crossed yet another milestone by setting up 131 study rooms across Serbia.

Founded by Djokovic and steered along by his wife Jelena, the organization is celebrating its 15th anniversary this year.

"Within the Project of Inclusive Early Childhood Education and Care Project, which is being implemented in cooperation with the Ministry of Education, Science and Technological Development, and financed by a World Bank loan, 131 study rooms have been opened in 30 municipalities, i.e., 3,136 places in preschools throughout Serbia," the foundation stated in a social media post.

The foundation initially aimed to build 120 classrooms in partnership with the Ministry of Education, Science and Technological Development by the end of 2022.

The official goal set by the foundation and the Ministry has thus been exceeded with the setting up of the study rooms in 30 municipalities across 3136 locations throughout the country as per novakdjokovicfoundation.org.

As per its official website, the Ministry of Education, Science and Technological Development is "responsible for the planning and development of preschool, primary, secondary and higher education, student and student standards. The Ministry takes care of the education of gifted students and students, but also of inclusive education."

The foundation has also helped more than 50,000 students and trained over 2200 teachers since its inception.

What a great news. Novak Djokovic Foundation donates 94.000€ for the reconstruction of a full-day preschool in Serbia.

Novak Djokovic gets standing ovation at European Association of Neurological Societies Congress

Novak Djokovic was an invitee at the EANS 2022 Congress.

Novak Djokovic, who won two back-to-back titles in Tel Aviv and Astana, was recently invited to speak at the European Association of Neurological Societies in Belgrade.

The Serb received a standing ovation as he walked onto the stage at the EANS event in his hometown on October 16.

"This STANDING OVATION for Novak Djokovic, invited to speak during a congress of the The European Association of Neurosurgical Societies!" a Twitter post stated.

This STANDING OVATION for Novak Djokovic, invited to speak during a congress of the The European Association of Neurosurgical Societies!

The 35-year-old was candid enough to admit that he was unsure what to speak about.

"When they asked me to come, I asked myself what I should talk about here when it is not my familiar field. But I realized that together we share a love for work, a passion. You are heroes for me, you save lives," he said, according to Tennis Infinity.

Meanwhile, the Serbian has qualified for the year-end ATP Finals for the 15th time in his career. The 2022 edition of the event will be held in Turin.

