"He is able to do provide a support system so that children like him can dare to dream" - Novak Djokovic's wife Jelena on his involvement with their Foundation

Novak Djokovic has earned a reputation for being a trailblazer on and off the court as he breaks new ground with regard to social causes while also being a legendary tennis player.

The Serb's wife, Jelena, is the co-founder and global CEO of the Novak Djokovic Foundation, and spoke at length about the reasons for starting the organization. She outlined the aims and objectives of what the foundation intends to achieve.

Over the course of a chat with Leadersmag.com, Jelena spoke about the 21-time Grand Slam champion's commitment to the idea of giving back while helping youngsters realize their dreams via a support system.

Novak Djokovic Foundation @novakfoundation 🥰 🥳



Your Yesterday, together with more than 10,000 people, we welcomed our founder and champion @DjokerNole in front of the Belgrade City Assembly in order to celebrate his success and support him.Your #NDF team is always with you! Yesterday, together with more than 10,000 people, we welcomed our founder and champion @DjokerNole in front of the Belgrade City Assembly in order to celebrate his success and support him. 🙌🥰🏆🥳Your #NDF team is always with you!❤ https://t.co/EtwiUPBluK

"Novak has always been very passionate and committed to the idea of giving back and helping younger generations. This is something he is dedicated to on and off the court. He always stresses how lucky he was to have the care, love, and support from an early age from his family, and how much their belief in him and his dreams meant to his success," Jelena stated.

"This is why now, through our Foundation, he is able to do just that: provide this support system so that other children like him can dare to dream," she added.

The Novak Djokovic Foundation has been described as "a global organization with a dream for every child to have equal access to a quality preschool education" by its official website.

Jelena Djokovic also disclosed that her husband was the first to lend a hand by offering ideas and suggestions when time permits and that his favorite activity was to spend time with the children they helped.

"Of course, when his tennis schedule allows for some time off, he is the first one to come and support our work, the team, to greet our partners and donors, listen to the problems we wish to solve, and offer his ideas and suggestions – but his favorite activity is playtime with the children we help," she added.

"We have helped more than 50,000 children" - Jelena Djokovic

Tennis Meets Fashion At The Milano Gala Dinner for the foundation

The Foundation, which is now celebrating its 15th anniversary, has now helped over 50,000 students and trained over 2200 teachers, according to Jelena Djokovic.

"Ten years since we changed our mission and 15 since we founded the Foundation, we have helped more than 50,000 children through our comprehensive programs and projects. We have also trained more than 2,200 teachers, empowered 8,000 parents, built 11 playgrounds, and opened 52 preschools across Serbia," Jelena revealed.

Novak Djokovic Foundation @novakfoundation We share with you new study rooms that we have opened within the Project Inclusive Early Childhood Education and Care Project, which is being implemented in cooperation with the 🧸 More than 100 study rooms opened in 23 municipalities!We share with you new study rooms that we have opened within the Project Inclusive Early Childhood Education and Care Project, which is being implemented in cooperation with the @MPNTR , and financed by a @WorldBank More than 100 study rooms opened in 23 municipalities!🎉We share with you new study rooms that we have opened within the Project Inclusive Early Childhood Education and Care Project, which is being implemented in cooperation with the @MPNTR, and financed by a @WorldBank .🏠🧸😍 https://t.co/tpIN9EOPJV

The 36-year-old Serb's wife also shed light on the difference that the Novak Djokovic Foundation has managed to make since its inception.

"We have come a long way. When our work started, every second child in Serbia attended preschool. In rural areas, these numbers were even more striking – one in every four children. This meant they had to stay home with their parents or grandparents, without options to play and learn with their peers, and this, in turn, debilitated their start in life," Jelena explained.

