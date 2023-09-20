Romanian tennis player Sorana Cirstea has slammed Serena Williams for taking a dig at Simona Halep after she was banned for four years on the charges of violating anti-doping regulations.

The International Tennis Integrity Agency found Halep guilty of consuming roxadustat, a prohibited substance, during the 2022 US Open. After the verdict was announced, Serena Williams took to social media and apparently bad-mouthed Halep, writing:

"8 is a better number."

Halep had denied Williams an eighth title at Wimbledon. The duo met in the summit clash at SW19 in the year 2019, which the former won in straight sets.

Sorana Cirstea recently came out in defense of her compatriot Halep and claimed that the 31-year-old was "innocent."

"I know Simona. I don't think she ever consciously doped. This suspension is for an innocent person," she said via SPORT.RO.

Cirstea also stated that she is reluctant to take the most common drug aspirin in the aftermath of Simona Halep's scandal.

"I was afraid to take anything, I was afraid to take an aspirin. I'm maybe a little paranoid, but it's no joke. It's every athlete's nightmare," the World No. 25 added.

She further criticized Williams for her comments, suggesting that the American was self-centered and could not accept defeat.

"Serena as a player was extraordinarily good, but as a person, she always had this arrogance. She didn't accept when someone could beat her or when someone took a title from her," the 2023 US Open quarterfinalist said.

"I think the best match Simona Halep ever played was against Serena Williams in Wimbledon final" - Darren Cahill

Simona Halep and Darren Cahill.

Simona Halep's former coach Darren Cahill showered praise on her in a recent episode of the Advantage Connors podcast. Cahill coached the Romanian from 2016 to 2018.

"Simona is an icon in the country and feeling and sensing that pressure from that country to have a breakthrough and Grand Slam success, be the No. 1 player in the world, and find a way to put that to one side and accomplish that. I have nothing but respect for her," Cahill said.

Halep won her first Grand Slam title (French Open in 2018) under Cahill's guidance. He further added that Simona Halep's performance against Serena Williams at Wimbledon was the best he had ever seen.

"So I enjoyed every piece of those years that we spent together. She backed it up in 2019 by winning the Wimbledon final and playing incredibly well through the semis and final. I think the best match she ever played was against Serena in that final," Cahill said.

