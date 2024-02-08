Ashleigh Barty and her seven-month-old son Hayden will be leading the search for the most adorable Aussie babies for the annual 'BONDS Baby Search' for 2024.

Barty, who welcomed her son Hayden in July 2023, shared a glimpse of the clothing brand’s campaign and expressed her excitement to be part of the iconic competition.

The Aussie and her son will be looking for babies with big personalities across three age categories: Newborns (0-6 months), Babies (6 months-2 years), and toddlers (2-3 years). The winners of each category will receive a cash prize of AU$10,000.

Barty announced her involvement in the 'BONDS Baby Search' on her Instagram account on Monday, February 5.

"I’m so excited to be a part of the iconic Bonds Baby Search for 2024. Hayden and I will be joining the search party, looking for teeny humans with big personalities!🤩" Barty wrote.

Ashleigh Barty deems motherhood more rewarding than Australian Open victory and other career achievements

Ashleigh Barty during the trophy presentation ceremony at the 2024 Australian Open

Ashleigh Barty won three Grand Slam singles titles — the 2019 French Open, the 2021 Wimbledon Championships, and the 2022 Australian Open. She also won one Grand Slam doubles title with partner CoCo Vandeweghe (2018 US Open) and a 2019 WTA Finals title.

Barty, who retired from the sport in March 2022 at the age of 25, was the World’s No. 1 player for 121 weeks, the seventh-longest in WTA history. In her recent interview with 'Body and Soul,' the Aussie said that the accomplishments in her career fade in comparison to the role of being a mother, emphasizing that the two aspects of her life are incomparable.

“Does this mean that motherhood is even better than any of her trophies or historic AO win?” Barty was asked.

“Without a doubt, not even a comparison. Absolutely.” Ashleigh Barty said. “There were plenty of times throughout my career when I thought training was hard or I had some tough days, but it just goes to a whole new level when you become a mum.”

Barty added that watching her sisters bring up children gave her a glimpse of how fulfilling motherhood can be. However, she also admitted that having a child of her own was a completely different challenge.

“I was very lucky to be able to watch my sisters raise their two kids, so I think I was always sensitive to how hard but also how rewarding it is,” Barty said.

“But it’s a completely different ball game when it’s your own child. It’s relentless – it’s 24/7 – but it’s so rewarding and, honestly, it’s the best thing that I’ve ever done. I think it’s incomparable to being an athlete,” she added.