Ashleigh Barty to be removed from WTA rankings next week, Iga Swiatek and Paula Badosa have a shot at becoming World No. 1 at Miami

Ashleigh Barty announced her premature retirement yesterday, a news story that took the entire tennis fraternity by storm. Having been World No. 1 for a total of 120 weeks, the 25-year-old retired just two months after winning the 2022 Australian Open in front of her home fans.

It was uncertain whether her retirement meant she would be removed from the WTA rankings following her retirement, similar to what Justine Henin did after her retirement in 2008. It has now been confirmed that the Australian has indeed made an official request to the association to take her name off the ranking list.

WTA Insider @WTA_insider



There will be a new World No.1 on Monday after Miami. Ashleigh Barty confirms that she’ll have her name removed from the @WTA rankings in the next rankings cycle.There will be a new World No.1 on Monday after Miami. Ashleigh Barty confirms that she’ll have her name removed from the @WTA rankings in the next rankings cycle. There will be a new World No.1 on Monday after Miami.

The WTA tour will therefore have a new World No. 1 once the Miami Open ends on April 3. Both Iga Swiatek and Paula Badosa have a shot at claiming the position this week, becoming the 28th player overall to achieve the feat in the process as well as the first new one in more than two years.

José Morgado @josemorgado



She faces



If she loses in R2, only Paula Badosa can take that #1 spot with a title. Ben Rothenberg @BenRothenberg #1 Ash Barty confirms that she will be having herself removed from the WTA rankings for the next cycle, which comes after the Miami Open.



"It's a new start for the tour, which is going to be really exciting for them."



#2 Iga Swiatek is now in pole position to take over #1. #1 Ash Barty confirms that she will be having herself removed from the WTA rankings for the next cycle, which comes after the Miami Open."It's a new start for the tour, which is going to be really exciting for them."#2 Iga Swiatek is now in pole position to take over #1. Iga Swiatek will be the new #1 after Miami if she wins *one* match in the event.She faces Viktorija Golubic on Friday.If she loses in R2, only Paula Badosa can take that #1 spot with a title. twitter.com/BenRothenberg/… Iga Swiatek will be the new #1 after Miami if she wins *one* match in the event.She faces Viktorija Golubic on Friday.If she loses in R2, only Paula Badosa can take that #1 spot with a title. twitter.com/BenRothenberg/…

While Swiatek will be assured the position just by winning her opener at the tournament against Viktorija Golubic, Badosa will have to win the event and hope Swiatek falters in the second round.

"There is no better person; I think she thoroughly deserves it and I hope she can take it" - Ashleigh Barty on the possibility of Iga Swiatek becoming World No. 1

Ashleigh Barty fully endorsed the prospect of Iga Swiatek becoming the new World No. 1after her

In a conversation with 'The National News' reporter Reem Abulleil at a recent press conference, Ashleigh Barty remarked that she was not fully aware of the scenarios for who could become World No. 1 after her. But if it happens to be Iga Swiatek, the 3-time Grand Slam champion revealed that she would be elated as there was "no better person" to take the mantle from her.

Hailing the Pole as an "incredible" person who brings a much-needed fearless energy onto the court, Barty stated that she had always enjoyed their brief time together on the Tour.

"There is no better person [to be the new World No. 1]. She's an incredible person, a great tennis player and the way she's brought this fresh fearless energy onto the court has been incredible," Barty said. "I loved testing myself against her, I love playing her, I love practicing with her and spending time with her team."

The 25-year-old further added that the World No. 2 was one of the first people to message her following her announcement.

Reem Abulleil @ReemAbulleil Ash Barty says she'll have herself removed from the rankings in the next cycle, post-Miami.



She's not aware of the scenarios for who could be the next #1 but says if it is Swiatek "there is no better person. She's an incredible person... I think she thoroughly deserves it..." Ash Barty says she'll have herself removed from the rankings in the next cycle, post-Miami. She's not aware of the scenarios for who could be the next #1 but says if it is Swiatek "there is no better person. She's an incredible person... I think she thoroughly deserves it..." https://t.co/FFIc79oNzc

More importantly, Ashleigh Barty hopes that the former Roland Garros champion can still be herself after becoming World No. 1 and go about things in her own way, much like herself.

"She's a brilliant person and was one of the first to message me, which is really nice," Barty said. "I think she thoroughly deserves it and I hope that she can take it and still be her, doing her own way and really chase what she's after in her career and her dreams."

Get Sportskeeda Tennis News in your feed.

Edited by Keshav Gopalan