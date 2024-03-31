Ashleigh Barty’s husband shares adorable glimpse of son Hayden playing with Easter toys

Ashleigh Barty's golfer husband Garry Kissick recently shared a glimpse of their son Hayden playing with toys on Easter Sunday (March 31).

Easter is celebrated annually by Christians across the globe to mark the resurrection of Jesus Christ on the third day after his crucifixion.

Barty and Kissick tied the knot in July 2022, just months after the former hung up her racket in March. The couple welcomed their first child, Hayden, in July the following year.

On Sunday, Kissick posted an update on Instagram about Hayden. He posted a picture of Hayden playing with an Easter toy. The toys came in a special hamper which included chocolates as well.

A screenshot of Ashleigh Barty's husband Garry Kissick's recent Instagram story.

Barty began playing tennis professionally in the year 2010. During her decorated career, she won a total of 15 tour titles including three Grand Slams - the French Open (2019), Wimbledon (2021), and the Australian Open (2022).

She reached the World No. 1 spot in the WTA singles rankings for the first time on June 24, 2019, and held the position for seven weeks. She reached the summit again on September 9 of the same year and reigned for 114 more weeks.

Ashleigh Barty on having a child: "It's the best thing that I've ever done, I think it's incomparable to being an athlete"

Ashleigh Barty recently said that being a mother is more fulfilling than conquering tennis courts and opponents in different parts of the world.

In an interview with Body and Soul, Barty was asked what has been more rewarding for her, being a mother or the champion of Australia. In her response, she immediately chose motherhood.

"Without a doubt, not even a comparison. Absolutely. There were plenty of times throughout my career when I thought training was hard or I had some tough days, but it just goes to a whole new level when you become a mum," Barty said.

Barty also spoke about learning the ins and outs of raising a baby from her two sisters. She said:

"I was very lucky to be able to watch my sisters raise their two kids. But it's a completely different ball game when it’s your own child. It's relentless – it’s 24/7 – but it's so rewarding and, honestly, it's the best thing that I've ever done. I think it's incomparable to being an athlete."

Ashleigh Barty grew up with her sisters Sara and Ali and is the youngest of the three.