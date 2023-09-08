"At this point, she just supports whoever gives her money" - Tennis fans call out Billie Jean King for throwing shade at ATP over Saudi Arabia deal

Billie Jean King attracted the ire of the tennis community on social media earlier on Friday (September 8), owing to her comments concerning the ATP's decision to hold their annual NextGen Finals tournament in Saudi Arabia.

The American legend, who won 39 Major titles in singles, doubles, and mixed doubles, recently claimed that the men's governing body's decision to sign a four-year contract with the Middle Eastern country was financially motivated.

"I'm glad we're not going to Saudi Arabia right now, because Saudi Arabia, for women, is really difficult. For some reason the men, they want the money, they think like that," Billie Jean King said recently.

Her comments, however, came off as quite sanctimonious and were also in stark contrast to her own take on the issue in July.

"I'm sure they [the tours] will [go to Saudi Arabia]. I think they will," King had said to The National two months ago. "There's a lot of money, which is very important to keep having money to help the players, but also help run the WTA, run the ATP and all that."

This hypocrisy wasn't lost on the tennis universe on X (formerly Twitter) either, as they took umbrage at the 79-year-old. One fan named Cedric criticized Billie Jean King, asserting that she had "zero credibility".

"Didn't she literally say the opposite recently? At this point she just supports whoever gives her money. She's sénile, zero credibility."

Another fan, meanwhile, claimed that since Billie Jean King and WTA President Steve Simon were themselves mulling over a potential deal with Saudi Arabia not too long ago, she didn't have any right to claim moral ground now.

"Throwing shade all of a sudden when if not for media asking players the questions she and Simon would have sealed the deal long ago... That's just not... both associations suck ass and her being moral compass all of a sudden is just funny," they wrote.

Here are a few more reactions from tennis fans on social media:

"It helps change the hearts and minds of people and how they think" - Billie Jean King on holding WTA tournaments in Saudi Arabia

Billie Jean King was initially supportive of WTA collaborating with Saudi Arabia

Billie Jean King had claimed in July that the WTA could perhaps play its part in transforming the Saudi Arabian public's approach towards gender equality by organizing tennis tournaments in the country.

The 39-time Majors champion also insisted back then that a new avenue for tennis in Saudi Arabia would open up a host of opportunities for Arab women who aspire to have a sports career in particular.

"I think the only way people change is engagement. If you don’t meet people and you don’t discuss and you don’t ask for new things to happen, they don’t. So it’s really important that we help the change to make things more equal for everyone. I’m huge on engagement," she said then.

“To see it, is to be it. So when we go to a country and play a tournament, just think, if you’re a little girl, or a parent, that they get to see these women being very successful and great athletes, and it helps change the hearts and minds of people and how they think," she added.