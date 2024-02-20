"At this rate Olympia will be making them for Adira" - Serena Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian gushes over daughter's pancake art making skills

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently shared an adorable video of his elder daughter Olympia making pancake art. The proud dad gave an update on his six-year-old’s progress and praised her creativity, joking that she might soon be making pancakes for her baby sister, Adira.

Olympia is the first child of Williams and Ohanian, who was born in 2017. The couple welcomed their second daughter, Adira River Ohanian, in August 2023.

Williams and Ohanian often share their family’s moments on social media, showing their fans how they manage their careers and parenthood. The Reddit co-founder has previously posted videos of Olympia making pancakes shaped like animals, dolls, cartoon characters, and even her name.

Ohanian showcased Olympia’s pancake art skills on Instagram on Monday, February 19, where he posted a video of her making an underwater-themed pancake. In the clip, Olympia can be seen working on the griddle, carefully squeezing out the batter to form a fish, a starfish, and a seashell. Ohanian assists her at some points but mostly lets her do her own thing.

"Olympia Ohanian was working the griddle this morning! 🥞 Getting better. At this rate she’ll be making them for Adira," Ohanian wrote.

Ohanian previously acknowledged his older daughter Olympia for inspiring his personal and professional growth. The Reddit co-founder discussed how fatherhood changed his outlook, motivating him to split his venture capital firm, Initialized Capital, and create Seven Seven Six.

"Having children was one of the best things I've ever done, not just personally, but also professionally. Business Dads will understand," Ohanian wrote.

"With Olympia at 3 in 2020, it motivated me to resign in protest from @reddit board, split @initialized up to start @sevensevensix — my life’s work, my best work — wanted her to see me doing my best, in a way she’d be proud of. The last 3 years have been the most productive and effective of my career," Ohanian added.

Serena Williams taps into the Avatar State in Netflix's Avatar: The Last Airbender promo

Serena Williams at the Moncler Genius LFW February 2023 Presentation

Serena Williams recently starred in a teaser for Netflix's upcoming live-action rendition of 'Avatar: The Last Airbender.'

The promo features Williams soaring into the sky, igniting a tennis ball with a powerful swing, and landing with Avatar State-like radiance. The tennis court is adorned with symbols representing the four elements.

Watch the video below:

The official adaptation of the critically acclaimed animation series, which aired on Nickelodeon from 2005 to 2008, will be released on February 22. Serena Williams previously lent her voice in one of the episodes to the character Ming (2007) and Female Sage in the sequel series 'The Legend of Korra' (2013).

Is Serena Williams a Jehovah's Witness? Why American legend doesn't celebrate birthdays or Christmas