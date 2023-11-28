Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian explains how older daughter Olympia helped him become better professionally 

Serena Williams' husband Alexis Ohanian recently talked about how his older daughter Olympia helped him grow professionally and personally. Ohanian shared how becoming a father motivated him to pursue his life’s work and make his daughter proud.

Ohanian has been a vocal advocate for parental leave and gender equality. Ohanian and Williams have two daughters — Olympia, who turned six in September 2023, and Adira River, who was born in August 2023.

In a recent thread on X (formerly Twitter), Ohanian opened up about how becoming a father changed his perspective and priorities in his business ventures. He said that having children was one of the best things he ever did, not just personally, but also professionally.

"Having children was one of the best things I've ever done, not just personally, but also professionally. Business Dads will understand," Ohanian wrote.

Ohanian’s tweet about his kids and his career sparked a lot of positive reactions from his followers. One of his followers asked about the professional benefits in his life after having kids.

Ohanian shared some of the major decisions and milestones that he made since becoming a father. He said that he resigned in protest from the Reddit board in 2020, after the death of George Floyd and the Black Lives Matter protests.

The Reddit co-founder also said that he split up his venture capital firm Initialized Capital, which he co-founded in 2011, to start his own fund called Seven Seven Six, which he described as his "life’s best work".

"With Olympia at 3 in 2020, it motivated me to resign in protest from @reddit board, split @initialized up to start @sevensevensix — my life’s work, my best work — wanted her to see me doing my best, in a way she’d be proud of. The last 3 years have been the most productive and effective of my career," Ohanian replied.

"Having 2 kids is definitely not easy" - Serena Williams makes honest admission about raising two young children

Serena Williams at the 2023 Wimbledon Championships

Serena Williams recently opened up about the challenges of nurturing two young kids.

In an online conversation in September, Williams said that it was very hard to raise two children at the same time, especially when one of them fell ill. She also praised and appreciated the parents who are in a similar situation as her and are doing well in their roles.

“Having 2 kids is definitely not easy. How do you moms/ dads do it so well!!!??? Especially when one gets sick? Mad respect,” Serena Williams wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

