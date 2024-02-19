WATCH: Serena Williams embraces the Avatar State in a promo for Netflix’s Avatar: The Last Airbender

Serena Williams is featured in a spectacular promo for Netflix’s upcoming live-action adaptation of 'Avatar: The Last Airbender', which will premiere this month on February 22. In the minute-long promo, Williams unleashes the power of all four elements as she channels the Avatar State on a tennis court.

'Avatar: The Last Airbender', a highly praised animated series that originally aired on Nickelodeon from 2005 to 2008, follows Aang—a young boy and the reincarnated Avatar with the ability to master all four elements. Aang travels the world alongside his friends to halt the Fire Nation's conquest and end the hundred-year war.

Williams has been vocal about her love for the show since its original run. Notably, she lent her voice to the character Ming in an episode in 2007. Additionally, the American also voiced the character of Female Sage in the sequel series 'The Legend of Korra,' which aired in 2013.

In the promo, Williams approaches the baseline and leaps into the sky with the help of the wind. She then hits the ball with such force that it catches fire. The ground cracks as she lands and her eyes and forehead shine with the same light as Aang’s when he activates the Avatar State. The camera then shows the tennis court, where the signs of the four elements are visible.

Serena Williams opened up about postpartum body changes following daughter Adira River's birth

Serena Williams at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships

Serena Williams talked about the changes her body has undergone since giving birth to her second daughter, Adira River, in August 2023, with her husband Alexis Ohanian.

Williams shared a photo of herself on Instagram in a bikini, carrying Adira in one arm, and conveyed a message about self-love, emphasizing its significance in various life stages. The American said that she is happy with how she looks now, even though she is not as fit as she was when she was playing tennis.

"Loving yourself is essential," Serena Williams wrote. "I find that I have to remind myself of that self-love through all different stages in my life. Right now I love that my body is not picture perfect. I love that I smell like milk - that milk sustains @adriaohanian. I love getting to know a new version of my body. It is a change, but it’s a change that has been well worth it."

The 23-time Grand Slam champion encouraged her followers to embrace self-love and find contentment in their own identities.

"So start this week, knowing that you are loved, and that starts with you. Ok, now I’m about to go to the gym 🤪 Serena," she added.

