ATP chief urges Novak Djokovic not to divide the sport; says he is 'open to talks' with PTPA

ATP chief Andrea Gaudenzi has beseeched tennis players to unite instead of dividing themselves into two clans.

World No.1 Novak Djokovic stepped down as the Player Council president earlier this year to launch the Professional Tennis Players Association (PTPA). The need to make the lower-ranked players' voices heard was the main reason for the creation of this rebel group.

Canadian tennis player Vasek Pospisil backed Novak Djokovic around the time the group was formed. In the last few weeks, around 150 men and 200 women have signed up for the new tennis association.

In an interview with French newspaper Le Figaro, the head of the ATP Tour Andrea Gaudenzi appealed to the players to show unity. The 47-year-old Italian pointed out that the goals of both associations could not be addressed if a division existed.

Andrea Gaudenzi gives an update on meeting with Novak Djokovic

The ATP chief divulged that there was frustration among the players and the administrators because of the big question mark over the tour schedule. The organizers had to make a few alterations due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Still, Gaudenzi felt that the ATP did its best in terms of solving the players' grievances.

"Obviously this has been a very difficult period for the players. We were in limbo until the end of July when the tour would resume and where the US Open would be held. There was frustration among many. I have been a player myself and I understand their state of mind, but we listened to their complaints," said the former World No.18.

Novak Djokovic established the first player only association in tennis since 1972 during the American hard-court swing this year. He made it crystal clear that PTPA would not boycott the ATP, but he also opined that there was an exigency to form this group.

Novak Djokovic launched the PTPA a few months ago.

The tennis world has had mixed opinions on Novak Djokovic's association. Some have welcomed this idea, while others, including Andrea Gaudenzi, have reckoned that the players should work in conjunction with each other.

"We will all meet together at the end of November and December. We are, of course, open to discussions [with Novak Djokovic and the PTPA], but the time has come for unity and not for conflicts," added Gaudenzi.

Novak Djokovic

To conclude, Gaudenzi tried to draw the players' attention towards the actuality that the tournaments necessitated them and vice-versa. He signed off with the following remark:

"It wouldn't work and everyone would lose. Tournaments need players and players need tournaments. We cannot achieve the necessary changes if there are divisions. We must fight together to defend the best interests of tennis above all. Today, we need consistency."

It is noteworthy that the new ATP Player Council president Kevin Anderson recently stated that both bodies could not co-exist together. With Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal not siding with Novak Djokovic, it will be interesting to see how the PTPA reacts in the coming days.