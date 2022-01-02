ATP Cup 2022: Twitter reacts as Ugo Humbert stuns Daniil Medvedev

World No. 35 Ugo Humbert stunned Daniil Medvedev at the 2022 ATP Cup. The Frenchman defeated the World No. 2 in a ferocious battle lasting more than three hours. The final scoreline read 6-7(5), 7-5, 7-6(2).

Despite losing the first set, Humbert outplayed the Russian. The Frenchman found himself 0-3 and 1-3 down in the second and third sets respectively, but managed to bounce back with some incredible forehands and phenomenal baseline play.

Medvedev, who won the most number of matches in 2021, began his 2022 season with a loss. In addition, this is his first defeat while representing Russia in over a year.

The match saw many ups and downs, with both players gaining and losing leads on numerous occasions. Many are predicting it will go down as one of the best matches of the season.

Ugo Humbert in action against Daniil Medvedev at the 2022 ATP Cup

Surprisingly, Medvedev is yet to register a victory over Humbert on the ATP tour. In their only previous meeting in 2020, the Frenchman beat the World No. 2 convincingly in Hamburg.

Let's take a look at how Twitter reacted to Humbert's sensational win over Medvedev:

Famous sports journalist Jose Morgado opined that Humbert had "one of the best wins of his career."

Twitter user Karthik Rao provided ongoing commentary, capturing the drama as it unfolded.

Despite Daniil Medvedev's loss, Russia triumphed over France

Russia's Roman Safiullin battled past France's Arthur Rinderknech in three sets to give Russia an early 1-0 lead over France. Despite losing the first set, Safiullin fought hard to emerge victorious.

Roman Safiullin at the 2015 Australian Open

However, after Humbert's win over Medvedev, the scoreline between the two nations stood at 1-1. It therefore came down to the doubles match to decide the winner of the tie.

Even though France's Edouard Roger-Vasselin and Fabrice Martin gave it their all, they were beaten in straight sets by Medvedev and Safiullin (6-4, 6-4).

Russia's next encounter is against Australia on January 4, while France will square off against Italy.

