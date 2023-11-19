ATP Finals prize money breakdown: How much did 2023 champion Novak Djokovic and runner-up Jannik Sinner earn?

Novak Djokovic lifted the 2023 ATP Finals crown with a straight-sets win over Jannik Sinner, reversing his round-robin loss to the youngster from earlier in the week. This marks the seventh time that Djokovic has won the year-end championship.

The match started out with both players playing well and holding their serve. The Serb, however, was quick to move ahead and establish his dominance by taking the first set 6-3.

With a set in his pocket, Djokovic grew in confidence and broke his opponent again in the second set. He scored three breaks of serve in total to close out the match with relative ease 6-3, 6-3.

Djokovic never dropped his serve in the contest, fending off the sole breakpoint that he faced with aplomb. He won a terrific 80% first-serve and 78% second-serve points.

The total prize pool at the ATP Final was $15 million. Djokovic’s run to the title fetched him a check worth $4,644,750. This included the participation fee, round-robin fee, and semifinal and summit clash prizes.

While Jannik Sinner came up short in the summit clash, it was a good payday for the runner-up too, as he earned $2,600,500 for his effort over the week.

Beaten semifinalists Daniil Medvedev and Carlos Alcaraz, meanwhile, will each earn prize money equivalent to their round-robin wins. The players were awarded $390,000 per match win, in addition to the $325,500 participation fee for playing all three matches.

Being the year-end championship, the ATP Finals had a field of the year’s top eight players. Those who were ousted in the round-robin stage will be paid only their participation fee and for the matches that they won.

Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury emerge as ATP Finals' doubles champions

Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury with the Nitto ATP Finals doubles trophy.

The sixth-seeded American-British pair of Rajeev Ram and Joe Salisbury won the men’s doubles title at the 2023 ATP Finals. The pair defeated Horacio Zeballos and Marcel Granollers in the summit clash.

Ram and Salisbury were on top of their games during the entire tournament, dropping no matches en route to successfully defending their title.

They will earn a prize money check of $785,650. This includes the final and semifinal-winning awards of $351,000 and $175,650, respectively. Each round-robin match win earned the pair an additional $95,000, while the participation fee of $132,000 for three matches.

Runners-up Zeballos and Granollers will pocket the semifinal-winning $175,650 plus their round-robin awards and participation fee.

