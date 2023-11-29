ATP Player Awards 2023: Full list of nominees ft. Carlos Alcaraz, Jannik Sinner, Novak Djokovic's coach Goran Ivanisevic

The nominations for the 2023 ATP Player Awards are out, with Novak Djokovic's coach Goran Ivanisevic, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner in the running to take home honors for their achievements this season.

For the Comeback Player of the Year Award, Alexander Zverev has been nominated after breaking into the top-8 for the end of the year, returning after a horrific ankle injury suffered at the French Open last year. Alongside the German, Dominik Koepfer, Gael Monfils and Jan-Lennard Struff have also been nominated.

The Most Improved Player of the Year will be a fight between Jannik Sinner, Ben Shelton, Christopher Eubanks and Matteo Arnaldi. Sinner won his maiden Masters 1000 title at the Canadian Open, reached the final of the ATP Finals and also reached his maiden Grand Slam semifinals at Wimbledon.

Shelton, meanwhile, reached the quarterfinals of the Australian Open and the semifinals of the US Open in his first year touring outside his home country of America. Eubanks made his maiden Major quarterfinal appearance at Wimbledon, while Arnaldi was instrumental in Italy winning their first Davis Cup since 1976.

The Newcomer of the Year Award will be contended by Flavia Cobolli, Arthur Fils, Alex Michelsen, Dominic Stricker and Luca Van Assche. The Stefan Edberg Sportsmanship Award, meanwhile, sees Carlos Alcaraz, Grigor Dimitrov, Hubert Hurkacz and Sinner as nominees.

Finally, the ATP Coach of the Year nominees are: Hubert Hurkacz's coach Craig Boynton, Jannik Sinner's coaches Simone Vagnozzi and Darren Cahill, Carlos Alcaraz's coach Juan Manuel Ferrero, Novak Djokovic's coach Goran Ivanisevic and Ben Shelton's coach Bryan Shelton.

Novak Djokovic ended 2023 season with more than 2000 ranking points ahead of Carlos Alcaraz

Novak Djokovic ended 2023 as the World No. 1.

Novak Djokovic ended the 2023 season as the World No. 1, his eighth time achieving the feat. Having won the ATP Finals, three of the four Grand Slams and two Masters 1000 titles, the Serb ended the year with 11,245 points.

Carlos Alcaraz, who started the year as the World No. 1, closed the season as No. 2, with 8,855 ranking points. Daniil Medvedev came in third, while Jannik Sinner finished as the World No. 4 for the first time.

Andrey Rublev, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Alexander Zverev and Holger Rune completed the top-8, with Hubert Hurkacz and Taylor Fritz rounded out the top-10.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis