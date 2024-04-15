ATP Race to Turin after Monte-Carlo: Jannik Sinner leads amid big gains for Stefanos Tsitsipas, Novak Djokovic stays in the hunt

Novak Djokovic, Jannik Sinner, and Stefanos Tsitsipas had varying degrees of success at the Monte-Carlo Masters, but all three managed to improve their standing at the ATP race to Turin rankings.

Tsitsipas, who lifted his third Monte-Carlo Masters title in four years, was the biggest winner as he added 1,000 points to his tally to go up to No. 8 on the list with a total of 1,525 points to show for.

Also climbing the ATP race to Turin rankings ladder was beaten finalist Casper Ruud, who suddenly finds himself catapulted to the top 4 with 1,775 points to his name.

Jannik Sinner, who reached the semifinal at the Monte-Carlo Masters before bowing out, also added a handful of points to his name to strengthen his grip over the top position with 4,300 points.

He now holds a 1,650-point lead over No. 2 ranked Daniil Medvedev, who has 2,650 points, up from the 1,350-point advantage he had last week. Alexander Zverev finds himself placed at No. 3 with 1,935 points.

Carlos Alcaraz (1,700 points), Alex De Minaur (1,695 points), and Grigor Dimitrov (1,565 points) round out the top-8 players who would qualify for the ATP finals if the tournament were to be held today.

Novak Djokovic, who, much like Sinner, suffered a surprise loss in Monte-Carlo masters semifinal, jumped a few spots to find himself at the cusp of breaking into the top 8 of the ATP Race to Turin rankings.

The World No. 1 is ranked at No. 9 with 1,310 points, a spot ahead of Hubert Hurkacz, who boats of 1,260 points.

Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner will look to improve ATP Race to Turin standing in Madrid next

Novak Djokovic at Monte-Carlo Masters.

While a few top names have chosen to participate in the ATP tournaments underway this week, Novak Djokovic and Jannik Sinner have chosen to take the week off in the lead-up to the Madrid Masters.

While Djokovic is a three-time former winner in the Spanish capital, Sinner has played in Madrid only twice in his career, reaching the third round in 2022 for his best result.

Carlos Alcaraz has lifted the crown at the last two editions of the Madrid Masters and will also be eyeing a hat trick.

Stefanos Tsitsipas, meanwhile, has entered the Barcelona Open underway this week. He will be joined by fellow top-10 players Casper Ruud and Andrey Rublev in the Spanish city. Rafael Nadal will also make his much-awaited comeback in front of home fans.

