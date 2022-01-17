ATP rankings update: Novak Djokovic begins 356th week as World No. 1; Aslan Karatsev breaks into top 15

Even as Novak Djokovic lost his legal battle to remain in Australia and was deported from Melbourne, the Serb remains at No. 1 in the ATP rankings as per the latest list released by the ATP tour for the week of 17 January 2022.

Djokovic, who already owns the record for most weeks at World No. 1 in men's tennis, begins his 356th week at the top of the ATP rankings. He is followed by Russia's Danill Medvedev (No. 2), Germany's Alexander Zverev (No. 3) and Greece's Stefanos Tsistipas (No. 4).

Medvedev and Zverev could both leave Melbourne as World No. 1 by winning the Australian Open.

Spain's Rafael Nadal, the only player with a chance in Melbourne to break a historic three-way tie for most Grand Slam titles in men's tennis, returns to the top 5 this week. The 35-year-old swapped places with Russia's Andrey Rublev, who dropped one spot to No. 6.

The rest of the top 10 in the ATP rankings include Italy's Matteo Berrettini (No. 7), Norway's Casper Ruud (No. 8), Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime (No. 9) and Italian Jannik Sinner (+1 to No. 10).

Aslan Karatsev breaks into top 15 of the ATP rankings after Sydney win

Aslan Karatsev with the Men's Singles trophy after winning the Sydney Tennis Classic on Saturday in Sydney, Australia

Outside the top 10, 28-year-old Aslan Karatsev, who picked up his third career singles title on Saturday in Sydney, jumped five spots to reach a new career-high of No. 15 in the ATP rankings.

20-time Grand Slam champion Roger Federer, who has yet to give any indication about his return to the tour, dropped one spot to No. 17.

Britain's Dan Evans, a semifinalist in Sydney, climbed two spots to No. 24 while Adelaide semifinalist Marin Cilic moved up two spots to No. 27.

France's Arthur Rinderknech, who reached his first career singles final in Adelaide, jumped 10 spots to a new career-high of No. 48 while Adelaide champion Thanasi Kokkinaksi leaped 42 spots to move to No. 103. This marks the Aussie's highest ranking since February 2016.

Four-time Grand Slam champion Andy Murray also made a big jump, climbing 22 spots to No. 113 after reaching the final in Sydney while Danish teenager Holger Rune climbed three spots to make his top 100 debut at No. 99.

Edited by Sarbajaya Bhattacharya