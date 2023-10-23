ATP rankings update: Ben Shelton breaks into Top 15 following Japan Open win, Gael Monfils returns to Top 100 | October 23

The latest set of ATP rankings saw Ben Shelton attain a new career-high ranking after winning the Japan Open.

Shelton won his maiden singles title at the ATP 500 event in Tokyo after defeating Aslan Karatsev 7-5, 6-1 in the final. The American's triumph saw him enter the Top 15 of the ATP rankings for the very first time in his career, climbing from 19th to a new career-best 15th. Karatsev's performance in Tokyo saw him jump from 50th to 37th in the rankings.

Gael Monfils had a memorable week in Sweden, winning the Stockholm Open by beating Pavel Kotov 4-6, 7-6(6), 6-3 in the final. This was the Frenchman's 12th tour-level title and it saw him return to the Top 100 of the ATP rankings. Monfils climbed 51 spots to 89th, becoming the best mover in the Top 100. Kotov's runner-up finish saw him attain a career-best ranking of 81st.

The Top 10 did not see any changes except Taylor Fritz and Alexander Zverev swapping places. The American is currently ranked ninth while the German is tenth.

Novak Djokovic remains the World No. 1 and is inching closer to 400 weeks at the top of the ATP rankings at 395. Carlos Alcaraz, Daniil Medvedev, Jannik Sinner and Holger Rune complete the Top 5.

Elswhere in the Top 20, Felix Auger-Aliassime dropped two spots to 19th while Karen Khachanov and Grigor Dimitrov also dropped a place each and are currently 16th and 17th respectively.

Alexander Bublik won his second title of the 2023 season after winning the European Open in Antwerp by beating Arthur Fils 6-4, 6-4 in the final. The Kazakh's exploits sees him climb six spots up to 30th in the rankings.

Matteo Berrettini was the worst mover in the Top 100 as he slipped 27 spots to 90th and is not far from having his ranking in the three figures for the first time since May 2018.

Rafael Nadal currently 242nd in the ATP rankings

Rafael Nadal practicing ahead of Australian Open 2023

Rafael Nadal managed to climb a spot in the ATP rankings and is currently 242nd. The Spaniard was last seen in action during the Australian Open and has been training for some time to be fit ahead of what could be his final season in 2024.

Among other well-known names, Dominic Thiem also suffered a drop in the rankings as he slipped from 86th to 99th after losing in the second round of the European Open in Antwerp.

Nick Kyrgios' prolonged absence from the ATP Tour sees him out of the rankings for the time being.