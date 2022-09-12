ATP rankings update: Carlos Alcaraz becomes youngest World No. 1 after US Open triumph, Frances Tiafoe makes top-20 debut | September 12, 2022

It has been a remarkable season for Carlos Alcaraz. The teen sensation scaled new heights by winning his maiden Grand Slam title at the US Open and has now ascended to the top of the ATP rankings for the first time, becoming the youngest ever World No. 1.

Casper Ruud, who lost to Alcaraz in the final, has also reached a new career-high ranking of No. 2. Rafael Nadal, who was in contention for the top spot at the start of the tournament, remains steady at No. 3. Daniil Medvedev, whose title defense at the US Open came to an end in the fourth round, has gone from being the top-ranked player to No. 4 this week.

Alexander Zverev remains sidelined as he recovers from an injury. His absence has resulted in a drop of three places to No. 5 in the latest ATP rankings. Stefanos Tsitsipas was stunned in the first round of the US Open, while Novak Djokovic wasn't even allowed to compete due to the vaccine mandate in the country. The duo moved down a spot each to No. 6 and No. 7 respectively.

Cameron Norrie's fourth-round showing in New York has fetched him a new career-high ranking of No. 8. After falling out of the top 10, Andrey Rublev rebounded by making the quarterfinals at the US Open and rose by a couple of places to be back in the region at No. 9. Hubert Hurkacz rounds out the top 10.

Frances Tiafoe's US Open run leads to a top-20 debut in the ATP rankings

Frances Tiafoe reached his maiden Grand Slam semifinal in front of his home crowd at the US Open. The American gave Alcaraz a tough fight before going down in five sets. Nevertheless, his last-four finish sees him fly into the top 20 of the ATP rankings at No. 19, a new career-high for him.

He did it on the court named after Ashe. Frances Tiafoe becomes the first Blackman to reach a #USOpen semifinal since Arthur Ashe in 1972.He did it on the court named after Ashe. #BeOpen Frances Tiafoe becomes the first Black 🇺🇸 man to reach a #USOpen semifinal since Arthur Ashe in 1972.He did it on the court named after Ashe. #BeOpen https://t.co/IEJtqCe2vo

Nick Kyrgios continued his good run of form at Flushing Meadows, bowing out in the quarterfinals. He's up by five spots to No. 20 this week. Tommy Paul is another player to reach a new peak in the rankings as he rose by five spots to No. 29 to make his top-30 debut.

British youngster Jack Draper also continued his steady rise in the rankings. His campaign in New York was cut short in the third round due to an injury, but it was enough for him to crack the top 50 of the ATP rankings. He jumped seven spots this week to No. 46.

J.J. Wolf (No.72), Nuno Borges (No. 93) and Hugo Grenier (No. 95) are other players reaching new career-highs this week, with the latter two making their top-100 debuts.

