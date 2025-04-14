ATP Rankings Update: Carlos Alcaraz dethrones Alexander Zverev as the World No. 2 after Monte-Carlo win, big gains for Lorenzo Musetti & Arthur Fils

The Monte-Carlo Masters ended with second seed Carlos Alcaraz winning the title against Lorenzo Musetti in the final. The Spaniard won the three-set contest 3-6, 6-1, 6-0 to win his sixth title at this level.

Alcaraz entered the Monte-Carlo Masters this year, having played only one match at this event previously. However, the second seed put on a stellar display, winning against the likes of Francisco Cerundolo, Daniel Altmaier, Arthur Fils, and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina to reach the final. On three separate occasions, Alcaraz had to come back from being a set down, including the final against Musetti.

The great run saw Alcaraz earn 1000 points to his name, taking his overall tally to 7720 points on the ATP rankings. This saw the Spaniard displace Alexander Zverev as the World No. 2, with 7595 points. The German player had another disappointing loss at the hands of Matteo Berrettini in his first match in Monte Carlo.

Other than Alcaraz, Monte-Carlo runner-up Lorenzo Musetti was one of the biggest gainers on the ATP rankings this week. The Italian had a tremendous outing in Monte Carlo, reaching his maiden Masters 1000 final with wins over Bu Yunchaokete, Jiri Lehecka, Matteo Berrettini, Stefanos Tsitsipas, and Alex de Minaur to reach the final. Aside from the straight-sets victory against Berrettini, Musetti won every other match after losing the first set.

Musetti's run earned him 550 points, taking his tally to 3200 points. This saw the Italian jump up five spots on the ATP rankings, reaching a career-high position of No. 11. Another big mover this week was Arthur Fils, who reached the quarterfinals in Monte Carlo, losing to Alcaraz in a three-set thriller. The Frenchman earned 10 points and moved to a career-high ranking of No. 14.

Jannik Sinner remains on top of the ATP rankings

In Picture: Jannik Sinner (Getty)

Jannik Sinner remains on top of the ATP rankings, despite being out of action due to his doping ban. The Italian did lose 400 points as he could not defend his semifinal run in Monte Carlo last year, dropping his overall tally to 9930 points, still 2000 points ahead of Alcaraz in second place.

In another significant development in the ATP rankings, the defending champion Stefanos Tsitsipas lost 800 points as he lost to Musetti in the quarterfinals this year. The Greeks' ranking dropped by eight places, and they are currently outside the Top 15, at No. 16. Last year's Monte-Carlo runner-up, Casper Ruud, also lost in the third round this year, dropping 550 points and dropping to No. 10 on the rankings.

The Top 10 is rounded off by Taylor Fritz (4th), Novak Djokovic (5th), Jack Draper (6th), Alex de Minaur (7th), Andrey Rublev (8th), and Daniil Medvedev (10th).

