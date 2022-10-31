ATP rankings update: Daniil Medvedev back in Top 3, Holger Rune and Felix Auger-Aliassime move up 

Daniil Medvedev returns to the top 3 in the newly released ATP rankings. The Russian, who was World No. 1 heading into the US Open, was replaced at the top by Carlos Alcaraz following the conclusion of the New York Major.

Medvedev replaces the 2022 US Open finalist Casper Ruud in the top 3. The Norwegian hasn't fared well since his successful US Open campaign. Medvedev, on the other hand, won the Vienna Open after losing to Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of the Astana Open.

Holger Rune attained a career-high ranking of No. 18 this week. The Dane moved up seven places to make his top 20 debut. He has been in exceptional form lately, having reached the finals of three consecutive ATP tournaments.

Felix Auger-Aliassime moved up one spot to reach his career-high ranking of No. 8 for the second time in his career. The Canadian has played some of his best tennis this month, winning three ATP indoor tournaments — the Firenze Open, the European Open and the Swiss Indoors Basel — in as many weeks.

The top two spots of are still in the hands of Spanish duo Alcaraz and Rafael Nadal.

Taylor Fritz drops out of Top 10, Djokovic holds on to No. 7 in latest ATP rankings

Novak Djokovic in action at the 2021 Wimbledon Championships.

Taylor Fritz dropped out of the Top 10 in the latest ATP rankings. He had earlier become the first American since John Isner to be ranked inside the top 10 of the rankings. His joy, however, was short-lived.

Since his Japan Open win in Tokyo, he has competed in just one tournament — the Vienna Open, where he lost 6-1, 4-6, 6-3 in the second round to Denis Shapovalov. He begins his Paris Masters campaign on Monday with an opening-round clash with Spaniard Alejandro Davidovich Fokina.

21-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic did not see any change in his ATP rankings despite winning two ATP tournaments last month, the Tel Aviv Wategen Open and the Astana Open. The Serb has been ranked No. 7 since mid-September after dropping out of the top 5 in August.

In the Top 10, Andrey Rublev and Hubert Hurkacz interchanged their places to be ranked at No. 9 and No. 10 respectively.

Click here to view the latest ATP rankings.

Poll : 0 votes