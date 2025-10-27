ATP rankings update: Jannik Sinner closes in on No. 1 Carlos Alcaraz after Vienna triumph, Casper Ruud & Felix Auger-Aliassime return to the top 10

Carlos Alcaraz maintains his hold on the No. 1 spot in the latest edition of the ATP rankings. However, his chief rival Jannik Sinner is hot on his trail, and the two will battle it out for the top spot at this week's Paris Masters 2025.

Alcaraz didn't compete in any of the ATP events following his triumph at last month's Japan Open, leaving him with 11,340 points for the past few weeks. Sinner's campaign at the Shanghai Masters came to an end in the third round after he retired due to excessive cramps. However, he bounced back with a title at the Erste Bank Open in Vienna on Sunday (October 26).

Sinner upped his points tally to 10,500 with his latest victory. He needs to win the Paris Masters in order to dethrone Alcaraz from the summit. However, the Spaniard can avoid ceding his hold on the top spot by reaching the semifinals, even if his rival wins the title.

Alexander Zverev is up next at No. 3. He put up a fight against Sinner in the Vienna final but lost in three sets. Taylor Fritz suffered an early exit from the Swiss Indoors in Basel, bowing out in the second round. Nevertheless, he remains steady at No. 4.

Novak Djokovic is a non-mover at No. 5 as well. He hasn't competed since his semifinal loss at the Shanghai Masters. He won't be in action at the ongoing Paris Masters as well. Alex de Minaur and Ben Shelton swap places to be ranked No. 6 and No. 7 respectively this week.

Lorenzo Musetti holds on to his No. 8 spot from the previous week. Casper Ruud and Felix Auger-Aliassime return to the top 10 of the ATP rankings once again, rising two places each to No. 9 and No. 10 respectively. Ruud won the title in Stockholm while Auger-Aliassime triumphed in Brussels. However, both retired from their quarterfinal matches in Basel last week.

Joao Fonseca cracks the top 30 of the ATP rankings with his victory at the Swiss Indoors 2025

Joao Fonseca at the European Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Teen sensation Joao Fonseca beat Alejandro Davidovich Fokina 6-3, 6-4 in the final of the Swiss Indoors 2025 on Sunday (October 26). He captured the biggest title of his young career with the win, as well as the second of his career. Thanks to his title-winning run in Basel, he jumped 18 spots to make his top 30 debut at No. 28 in this week's ATP rankings.

As for Davidovich Fokina, his wait for a maiden ATP title got a little longer. It also marked his fourth loss in a final this year. However, there's a silver lining for him after yet another disappointing outing in a final. He's up to a new career high of No. 15 in the latest ATP rankings.

Corentin Moutet (No. 32), Jaume Munar (No. 36), Valentin Royer (No. 59), Filip Misolic (No. 87), and Eliot Spizzirri (No. 100) are the other players to attain a new career high within the top 100 this week.

To view this week's ATP rankings, click here.

