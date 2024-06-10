ATP Rankings update: Jannik Sinner replaces Novak Djokovic as new World No. 1 after the French Open, Carlos Alcaraz's Paris win pushes him to No. 2

Jannik Sinner has dislodged Novak Djokovic from the summit in this week's ATP rankings. The young Italian made the semifinals of the recently concluded French Open, which was enough for him to secure the World No. 1 ranking for the first time in his career.

Sinner became the first Italian to sit atop the rankings. This is yet another achievement in a career-best season for him, which started with his title-winning run at the Australian Open, his first at a Major.

Carlos Alcaraz is the man of the hour as he captured his third Grand Slam title at the French Open. He rallied from two sets to one down in the semifinals to beat Sinner and did the same against Alexander Zverev in the final.

The Spaniard became the youngest player to win a Major title on three different surfaces. His victory saw him move up a spot in this week's ATP rankings to No. 2. Djokovic, who was the defending champion in Paris, withdrew before his quarterfinal clash due to a right knee injury.

The Serb had a shot to remain as the top-ranked player but unfortunately, it didn't work out for him this time. He slipped two spots to No. 3 this week, and his final tally for now as the World No. 1 stands at a whopping 428 weeks.

Zverev follows Djokovic at No. 4, while Daniil Medvedev remains steady at No. 5. Andrey Rublev (No. 6), Casper Ruud (No. 7), and Hubert Hurkacz (No. 8) also occupy the same positions from the last two weeks.

Alex de Minaur reached the French Open quarterfinals for the first time, which pushed him back into the top 10 of the ATP rankings. He jumped a couple of places to No. 9, while Grigor Dimitrov rounded out the region at No. 10.

Matteo Arnaldi and Flavio Cobolli continue the Italian surge in the ATP rankings

Matteo Arnaldi at the 2024 Italian Open. (Photo: Getty)

Jannik Sinner isn't the only Italian making waves as his compatriots are also making their presence felt on the tour. Matteo Arnaldi upset sixth seed Andrey Rublev to reach the fourth round of the French Open for the first time. As a result, he reached a new career high of No. 34 in this week's ATP rankings.

Flavio Cobolli is another player from Italy to reach a new career milestone. While his campaign in Paris concluded in the second round, he still managed to rise to a new career-high ranking of No. 50 this week.

Other players to secure new career peaks for themselves include Mariano Navone (No. 29), Tomas Machac (No. 33), Pavel Kotov (No. 51), Sumit Nagal (No. 77), Zizou Bergs (No. 81), and Aleksander Kovacevic (No. 83).

To view this week's ATP rankings, click here.

