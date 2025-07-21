ATP Rankings update: Jannik Sinner sits comfortably on top, new peak for Ben Shelton, Los Cabos champ Denis Shapovalov returns to top 30

There's a fair bit of movement in the latest ATP rankings. The past week was a quiet one in the absence of the tour's big guns following Wimbledon. Jannik Sinner sits comfortably perched atop the summit with 12,030 points, followed by Carlos Alcaraz in second place with 8,600 points. Both players will miss the upcoming Canadian Open.

Alexander Zverev (6,3030 points), Taylor Fritz (5,035 points) and Jack Draper (4,650 points) round out the top five. Novak Djokovic with 4,160 points remains a non-mover at No. 6, as does Lorenzo Musetti at No. 7 with 3,350 points. Ben Shelton records a new career high this week by moving up a spot to No. 8 with 3,330 points.

Shelton's rise came at the expense of Holger Rune, who dropped a rung to No. 9 after losing 90 points, bringing his current tally to 3,250 points. Andrey Rublev was the only top 10 player in action last week. He participated in the Los Cabos Open and made the semifinals. His result had no bearing on his standing in the ATP rankings, remaining steady at No. 10.

Denis Shapovalov's triumph at Los Cabos propels him back into the top 30 of the ATP rankings

Denis Shapovalov at the Los Cabos Open 2025. (Photo: Getty)

Denis Shapovalov beat Aleksandar Kovacevic 6-4, 6-2 to win the Los Cabos Open 2025. It marked his fourth career title and his second of the season, following his victory at the Dallas Open earlier this year. The Canadian jumped five places in this week's ATP rankings to make his top 30 return at No. 28.

While Kovacevic came up short in the final, a new career high of No. 66 seems like a decent consolation prize. This was his second career final, having lost his first final to another Canadian, Felix Auger-Aliassime, in January this year.

Alexander Bublik continued his good run of form to win the Hamburg Open, his sixth career title. He beat Juan Manuel Cerundolo 6-4, 4-6, 6-3 to claim his maiden title on clay. He's back into the top 30 as well, climbing four spots to No. 30. The Argentine, meanwhile, returns to the top 100 after flying 28 spots to No. 81.

Other players to record new peaks this week include Flavio Cobolli (No. 18), Gabriel Diallo (No. 35), Joao Fonseca (No. 47), Jaume Munar (No. 50), Jesper de Jong (No. 83), Adam Walton (No. 84) and Filip Misolic (No. 97).

To view this week's ATP rankings, click here.

