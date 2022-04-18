ATP rankings update: Novak Djokovic begins record 366th week as World No. 1, Sebastian Korda and Alejandro Davidovich Fokina reach new highs | 18 April 2022

Novak Djokovic continued his stay atop the ATP rankings and began a record-extending 366th week as the World No. 1. The rest of the top 10 also remains the same as last week.

The Serb returned to action at the Monte-Carlo Masters after being on the sidelines for two months. However, Djokovic lost in the second round to Alejandro Davidovich Fokina, who made it all the way to the final before losing to Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Davidovich Fokina's run in Monte Carlo has seen him make the biggest move of the week in the ATP rankings. The 22-year old jumped 19 spots to make his top 30 debut at number 27. Grigor Dimitrov, who reached the semifinals, also rose six spots to 23rd.

Sebastian Korda stunned the in-form Carlos Alcaraz in the second round of the Monte-Carlo Masters. The American has reached a career-high ranking of number 37.

Lorenzo Musetti and Laslo Djere both reached the third round in Monte Carlo and have made a considerable jump in the rankings as well. The Italian is up by 15 spots to be ranked 68th, while Djere rose by 12 places to be ranked 50th.

Holger Rune, who made his top 100 debut in January, continued his upward rise in the ATP rankings. The teenager jumped seven places to number 72, a new career-high ranking.

Fabio Fognini tumbles down ATP rankings following early loss at Monte-Carlo Masters

Fabio Fognini at the 2022 Rolex Monte-Carlo Masters.

Fabio Fognini won the Monte-Carlo Masters in 2019 and carried points from the tournament heading into this year's edition. He lost 6-3, 6-0 to eventual winner Stefanos Tsitsipas in the second round. The early loss resulted in the Italian's ranking taking a huge hit this week. He has slipped 30 spots to be ranked 62th.

The same was the case with Dusan Lajovic, who the was the runner-up in the 2019 Monte-Carlo Masters and lost in the second round this year. He's down by 29 places to be ranked 78th.

Roberto Carballes Baena was another player to suffer a huge drop in the ATP rankings this week. The Spaniard fell down 18 spots to number 96 and is now on the cusp of dropping out of the top 100 altogether.

Dan Evans was a semifinalist in Monte Carlo in 2021 but lost in the second round this year. The Brit is down by nine spots and is ranked 36th.

