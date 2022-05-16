ATP rankings update: Novak Djokovic extends record-breaking reign at the top of the rankings, Rafael Nadal down a spot to No. 5 | 16 May 2022

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic begins his 370th week at the top of the ATP rankings this week.

Djokovic needed to reach at least the semifinals of the Italian Open to continue his reign at the top, but he ended up winning the title in Rome. With 8660 points, the Serb leads No. 2 Daniil Medvedev by 680 points.

Djokovic is now eight weeks short of surpassing Steffi Graf's all-time record of 377 weeks as the World No. 1. Alexander Zverev remains steady at No. 3, while Stefanos Tsitsipas, the runner-up at the Italian Open, moved up a spot to No. 4.

Rafael Nadal was the defending champion in Rome, but lost in the third round to Denis Shapovalov. The Spaniard has slipped down a spot to No. 5. This means he'll be seeded fifth at the upcoming French Open and could potentially meet Djokovic or anyone from the top four of the rankings in the quarterfinals.

Carlos Alcaraz (No. 6) and Andrey Rublev (No. 7) have also maintained their positions since last week. Casper Ruud, who reached the semifinals at the Italian Open, is up two places to No. 8. Felix Auger-Aliassime is a non-mover at No. 9.

Matteo Berrettini, who hasn't competed in two months and is set to skip the French Open as well, fell by two spots to No. 10. He could potentially be out of the top 10 after the conclusion of the French Open.

Botic van de Zandschulp, Holger Rune, Jenson Brooksby reach new career-highs in ATP rankings

Holger Rune at the 2022 BMW Open.

Botic van de Zandschulp's slow and steady rise has now resulted in the Dutch player cracking the top 30 of the ATP rankings. He has reached a new career-high of No. 29 this week. Jenson Brooksby's third-round showing at the Italian Open has helped him jump four spots to a new career-high of No. 34.

Teenager Holger Rune, who won his maiden title at the BMW Open a couple of weeks ago, also rose to a new career-high ranking of No. 40.

Marcos Giron got into the Italian Open main draw as a lucky loser and made the most of his second chance. Giron upset Diego Schwartzman in the second round before losing to Auger-Aliassime in his next match. He's one of the biggest movers in the ATP rankings this week, rising 11 places to No. 49, a new career high.

Cristian Garin's poor string of results affected his ranking by a great deal, but he's now back in the top 40 once again. He reached the quarterfinals of the Italian Open and that has helped him climb nine places to No. 36.

Click here to view the updated ATP rankings.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra