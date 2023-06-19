ATP rankings update: Novak Djokovic holds on to No. 1, Frances Tiafoe makes his top 10 debut

The newly released ATP rankings see Novak Djokovic rack up his record 389th week as the World No. 1. However, he could relinquish his his hold on the top spot by the end of the week.

Djokovic currently has 7,595 points, which puts him 420 points ahead on the second-ranked Carlos Alcaraz. The Spaniard is competing in the Cinch Championships this week and could ascend to the top of the rankings by winning the title.

There's not much movement in the rest of the top 10, with most players occupying the same spot from the previous week. Daniil Medvedev, Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Holger Rune, Andrey Rublev, Taylor Fritz and Jannik Sinner are ranked No. 3-9 respectively.

Frances Tiafoe is the new entrant into the region, finally making his long awaited debut in the top 10 of the ATP rankings, moving up two spots to No. 10. He defeated Jan-Lennard Struff to win the Boss Open on Sunday, even saving a match point in the final. It was his first title on grass and the second of the season.

Tommy Paul, Lorenzo Musetti and Tallon Griekspoor notch up new highs in this week's ATP rankings

Tommy Paul at the 2023 French Open.

Tiafoe's compatriot Tommy Paul is also inching closer to making his top 10 debut. He moved up a spot to No. 15, a new career high for the American. Likewise, Lorenzo Musetti and Francisco Cerundolo are rose up a spot to No. 16 and No. 19 respectively, surpassing their previous best standing in the ATP rankings.

Jan-Lennard Struff could've made his debut in the top 20, but lost to Tiafoe in the final of the Boss Open. Nevertheless, he has reached a new career high of No. 21 because of his efforts and surpassed Alexander Zverev as the highest ranked German player on the list.

Tallon Griekspoor won the Libema Open over the weekend by defeating Jordan Thompson in the final. As a result, he jumped nine places to No. 29, a new ranking peak for him. He also overtook compatriot Botic van de Zandschulp to be the top-ranked Dutch player in the ATP rankings.

Yoshihito Nishioka (No. 24), Nicholas Jarry (No. 28), Tomas Martin Etcheverry (No. 30), Zhizhen Zhang (No. 55), Arthur Fils (No. 62), Christopher O'Connell (No. 70) and Fabian Marozsan (No. 91) are the other players to reach a new career high this week.

To view this week's ATP rankings, click here.

