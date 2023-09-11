ATP rankings update: Novak Djokovic reclaims World No. 1 from Carlos Alcaraz, Ben Shelton reaches career high | September 11

The newest set of ATP rankings sees Novak Djokovic returning as the World No. 1.

The Serb was assured of taking the top spot in the rankings after winning his opening match at the US Open against Alexandre Muller. He eventually went on to win the tournament by beating Daniil Medvedev in the final on Sunday, September 10.

Djokovic dethroned Carlos Alcaraz from the top of the ATP rankings and is now 3260 points ahead of the Spaniard with 11,975 points. US Open runner-up Medvedev remains at World No. 3 with 7280 points while Holger Rune remains at fourth despite a first-round exit at the New York Major.

Stefanos Tsitsipas moved two spots up to fifth while Andrey Rublev climbed up to sixth after reaching the quarterfinals in Flushing Meadows. Jannik Sinner dropped a spot down to seventh while Taylor Fritz rose a place up to eighth. Casper Ruud's disappointing second-round elimination at the US Open saw him slip four spots down to ninth in the ATP rankings.

Alexander Zverev has made a return to the top-10 of the rankings after reaching the quarterfinals in New York, while Karen Khachanov's first-round exit saw him slip four spots down to 15th.

Ben Shelton was the best mover in the top-50 of the ATP rankings as his semifinal run at the US Open saw him jump from 47th to 19th. Elsewhere, Stan Wawrinka's third-round stay in Flushing Meadows saw him move nine spots up to 40th in the rankings while Dominic Thiem moved up to 73rd from 81st after reaching the second round.

Dominic Stricker did well to reach the fourth round of the US Open and his performances saw him climb to 90th from 128th. The Swiss is the best mover in the Top 100. Matteo Berrettini's injury woes continued as he was forced to retire in the second round of the US Open after hurting his ankle. The Italian has dropped the most in the top-100 after falling to 66th.

Rafael Nadal drops below the top-200 of the ATP rankings

Rafael Nadal at the Australian Open

Rafael Nadal's prolonged absence from the ATP tour sees him suffer another massive drop from 139th to 239th. The Spaniard is still recovering from the hip injury he suffered at the Australian Open.

Nadal underwent hip surgery during the French Open and it's yet to be seen when he will make his return to the tour. He said at a press conference before the claycourt Major that he was looking to be in good shape ahead of the 2024 season, which would be his last.

Elsewhere, Nick Kyrgios' withdrawal from the US Open meant that he was unable to defend his quarterfinal points from last season. The Aussie dropped 335 spots down to 469th in the ATP rankings.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis