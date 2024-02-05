ATP rankings update: Novak Djokovic stays World No. 1, Alexander Bublik reaches new career high after Montpellier win

Novak Djokovic continued as the World No. 1 in the latest ATP rankings, which also saw Alexander Bublik reach a career-high ranking courtesy of his title run in Montpellier.

The Serb, for one, did not lose or gain any ranking points as he sits pretty atop the ladder with 9,855 points. He has a healthy 600-point lead over his nearest rival, Carlos Alcaraz, who is ranked at No. 2 with 9,255 points.

For Bublik, it turned out to be a big win in Montpellier as he lifted his fourth career trophy at the Open Sud de France. The Kazakh earned 240 points over the course of the tournament, enough to see him go from No. 25 to No. 23 with 1,699 points.

Beaten finalist Borna Coric also gained in the updated ATP rankings, adding 155 points to his tally. The strong run saw him gain six spots in the ladder as he went from No. 37 to No. 31 with 1,309 points.

Felix Auger-Aliassime (+2 from No. 30 to No. 28), Aslan Karatsev (+2 from No. 39 to No. 37), Sebastian Ofner (+2 from No. 40 to No. 38) and Miomir Kecmanovic (+1 from No. 41 to No. 40) were the only other players to gain in the top-50.

Both Roman Safiullin and Matteo Arnaldi, meanwhile, dropped three spots in the ranking to be placed at No. 39 and No. 41, respectively.

Novak Djokovic comfortably ahead as no changes in top-10 of ATP rankings

Novak Djokovic had failed to defend his Australian Open crown earlier last month.

Despite having failed to defend his Australian Open crown earlier last month, Novak Djokovic continues to stay in a comfortable lead in the ATP rankings.

The Serb has a 600-point cushion over Carlos Alcaraz and has barely any points to defend over the next month. He will, however, need to be wary of his opponents gaining in the ladder as the Tour heads towards the Sunshine Double in March.

Australian Open finalist Daniil Medvedev and champ Jannik Sinner follow Alcaraz in the third and fourth spots respectively in the ATP rankings, with 8,765 and 8,310 to their names. Andrey Rublev and Alexander Zverev follow in at No. 5 and No. 6, respectively, with 5,050 and 5,030 points.

The only top-10 player in action last week was No. 7-ranked Holger Rune. The Dane played at Montpellier but lost in the semifinals. He earned 90 points during his run, but his position on the ladder remains unchanged.

Hubert Hurkacz (3,540 points), Taylor Fritz (3,195 points), and Stefanos Tsitsipas (3,025 points) round up the top 10.

How did Novak Djokovic meet Jelena Ristic? All about the most admired couples in tennis