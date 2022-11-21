ATP rankings update: Rafael Nadal to finish the year ranked No. 2 behind Carlos Alcaraz, Novak Djokovic secures a top-5 finish following ATP Finals triumph | November 21, 2022

As previously reported, Carlos Alcaraz became the youngest-ever player to finish the year atop the ATP rankings. Rafael Nadal is right behind him in second place, securing the position for the eighth time in his career. He had a shot at ascending to the top of the rankings, but a disappointing ATP Finals campaign put an end to that.

Casper Ruud recorded his best-ever year-end finish by coming in at No. 3, while Stefanos Tsitsipas is at No. 4. Novak Djokovic, who claimed his sixth title at the ATP Finals on Sunday, is at No. 5.

The Serb defeated Ruud 7-5, 6-3 to hoist the winner's trophy for the first time since 2015. With the victory, he equaled Roger Federer's haul of six titles and became the oldest winner in the tournament's history. This marks his 15th time ending the season ranked in the top five.

Felix Auger-Aliassime remains steady at No. 6 to end the year ranked in the top 10 for the first time in his career. Daniil Medvedev slipped down a couple of places to No. 7 in this week's ATP rankings. The Russian finished the previous season ranked No. 2.

ATP Finals semifinalists Andrey Rublev and Taylor Fritz are ranked No. 8 and No. 9 respectively. While the former has secured his third straight top-10 finish, it is the first time the latter has managed to do so. Hubert Hurkacz brings up the rear at No. 10.

Outside of the top 10, Alexander Zverev is at No. 12, Frances Tiafoe at No. 19 and Nick Kyrgios at No. 22. Three-time Major champion Andy Murray is ranked No. 49 this week.

Ben Shelton cracks the top 100 of the ATP Rankings

Ben Shelton at the 2022 US Open.

Ben Shelton made headlines earlier this year when he scored a sensational victory over Casper Ruud at the Western & Southern Open, his first win over a top 10 player. The young American has been touted as the next big thing and has made considerable progress over the last few months.

Shelton clinched the title at the Knoxville Challenger last week, bringing him close to the top 100 (No. 108). He won his second title on the trot on Sunday, defeating Aleksandar Vukic to claim the Champaign-Urbana Challenger. The 20-year-old jumped 11 places to break into the top 100 of the ATP rankings at No. 97.

