ATP rankings update: Sebastian Baez, Karen Khachanov & Jordan Thompson soar as Novak Djokovic tightens grip on World No. 1 

Title runs bolstered Sebastian Baez, Karen Khachanov and Jordan Thompson in the ATP rankings as Novak Djokovic extended his lead in the ladder, which was updated on Monday (February 26).

Sebastian Baez took home the biggest title last week, lifting the Rio Open crown after ousting countryman Mariano Navone in the summit clash. The win helped him rise nine spots from No. 30 to No. 21, achieving a new career-high ranking.

Navone, meanwhile, made the biggest leap and entered the top 100. He went up 60 places from No. 113 to No. 60, courtesy of the run to the summit clash.

Another player to achieve a career-high ranking was Jordan Thompson, who lifted the trophy in Los Cabos. The Aussie jumped eight spots to go from a previous career-high of No. 40 to No. 32.

Casper Ruud, meanwhile, went up a spot to find himself closer to a top-10 return. He now sits at No. 11 with 3,120 points.

Qatar Open champion Karen Khachanov climbed to 15th in the ATP rankings. Jakub Mensik, whom Khachanov bested in the final, made his top 100 debut as his exploits in Doha see him currently placed at 87th.

World No. 1 Novak Djokovic also extended his lead over No. 2-ranked Carlos Alcaraz in the ATP rankings after the latter dropped 300 ranking points.

The Serb sits atop the ladder with 9,855 points, 1,050 more than the Spaniard’s 8805. It is mathematically impossible for Djokovic to lose the World No. 1 ranking before April.

No changes in Novak Djokovic-led top-10 of ATP rankings

Carlos Alcaraz sits at No. 2 behind Novak Djokovic.

There was no change in the top 10 of the ATP rankings, with Novak Djokovic continuing to lead the pack.

Carlos Alcaraz, who was forced out of his second-round encounter at the Rio Open after he rolled his ankle, dropped 300 points but stayed safe at No. 2 with 8,805 points. Jannik Sinner (8,270 points), Daniil Medvedev (8,015 points) and Andrey Rublev (5,110 points) round out the top-5.

Alexander Zverev (5,085 points), Holger Rune (3,700 points), Hubert Hurkacz (3,395 points) Alex de Minaur (3,210 points) and Taylor Fritz (3,150 points) complete the line-up for the top-10.

