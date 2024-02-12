ATP Rankings update: Ugo Humbert breaks into the top 20 after Marseille win, Tommy Paul moves up following Dallas Open victory

The latest ATP rankings update is rather eventful, with quite a few players making a mark with their recent results.

Ugo Humbert easily got the better of Grigor Dimitrov to win the Open 13 Provence in Marseille. The Frenchman scored a 6-4, 6-3 win to clinch his fifth career title. Consequently, he moved up by three spots to No. 18 and made his top 20 debut.

Tommy Paul earned a hard fought 7-6 (3), 5-7, 6-3 win over Marcos Giron in the final of the Dallas Open to secure his second career trophy. He rose up a place to No. 14 to become the second best ranked American in the ATP rankings, following Taylor Fritz who's in the top 10.

21-year old Luciano Darderi is the biggest mover of the week. The previously unheralded Italian came through the qualifying rounds of the Cordoba Open to win the title. He defeated Facuno Bagnis 6-1, 6-4 to claim his maiden title on the ATP Tour.

Darderi zoomed up by 60 places to No. 76 and breached the top 100 for the first time. Italy now has five players in their early 20s who are ranked in the top 100, including Jannik Sinner. The country has positioned itself as a force to be reckoned with in the coming years thanks to its rising stars.

Sumit Nagal won the Chennai Challenger and as a result, has made his top 100 debut at No. 98. He'll be the first player from the country to be ranked in the region since Prajnesh Gunneswaran in 2019.

Other notable players to reach new career highs in this week's ATP rankings include Tomas Martin Etcheverry (No. 27), Jordan Thompson (No. 42), Nuno Borges (No. 46), Zhang Zhizhen (No. 47) and Tomas Machac (No.62).

Novak Djokovic remains steady atop the ATP rankings for another week

Novak Djokovic commenced his 412th week as the World No. 1 in this week's ATP rankings and his reign is unlikely to end anytime soon. He'll be back in action for the Indian Wells Masters, where he will have the opportunity to add a full 1000 points to his current tally of 9855 points.

Carlos Alcaraz (No. 2), Daniil Medvedev (No. 3) and Jannik Sinner (No. 4) trail the Serb this week. They are the the 36-year old's closest competitors for the top spot, but are defending quite a few points at Indian Wells and in the lead-up to it.

It'll be quite difficult for them to dethrone Djokovic in the coming weeks, or even until the conclusion of the French Open. While the Serb is the reigning champion in Paris, he has to bother defending only 495 points from now until the start of the claycourt Major.

The rest of the top 10 remains the same as last week. Andrey Rublev is steady at No. 5, while Alexander Zverev and Holger Rune follow him at No. 6 and No. 7 respectively.

Hurbert Hurkacz enjoys another week at his career best ranking of No. 8, while Taylor Fritz and Stefanos Tsitsipas round out the top 10 and No. 9 and No. 10, in that order.

