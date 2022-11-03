ATP Tour Finals 2022: Felix Auger-Aliassime and Andrey Rublev complete tournament line-up that includes the likes of Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic

The ATP Tour Finals are set to be held in Italy's largest sporting arena — Pala Alpitour stadium — in Turin from November 13 to 20.

Thanks to a few second-round results in the ongoing ATP 1000 tournament, the Paris Masters, the list of players for the year-end championships is finally complete. The last two of the eight singles spots were booked by Canada's Felix Auger-Aliassime and Russia's Andrey Rublev. They will join and compete against Rafael Nadal, Carlos Alcaraz, Casper Ruud, Stefanos Tsitsipas, Novak Djokovic, and Daniil Medvedev.

Interestingly, other players played a part in shaping the field for the ATP Tour Finals. Along with Aliassime and Rublev, Poland's Hubert Hurkacz and America's Taylor Fritz were in contention to reach Turin. However, Denmark's Holger Rune downed tenth seed Hurkacz 7-5. 6-1 in Paris, while France's Gilles Simon, who is competing in his career's last professional tournament, beat ninth seed Fritz 7-5, 5-7, 6-4.

To top it off, both Aliassime and Rublev reached the third round of the Paris Masters to secure their berths in the final event of the season. The prestigious tournament was held in Turin last year and will remain the host until 2025.

Defending champion Alexander Zverev is still recovering from the horrific ankle injury that he suffered during the 2022 French Open semifinal against Nadal. While the Spaniard will try to lift the trophy for the first time in his career, Djokovic will be looking to equal Roger Federer's record of six titles.

Of the eight qualified players, only Djokovic, Tsitsipas, and Medvedev have previously won the ATP Tour Finals. The draw is scheduled to take place next Thursday, November 10.

"Novak Djokovic's ATP Tour Finals qualification seems a bit strange" - Cameron Norrie

Cameron Norrie (L) and Novak Djokovic at the 2022 Wimbledon Championships.

Cameron Norrie, who lost to Novak Djokovic in the semifinals of the 2022 Wimbledon Championships, recently termed the Serb's qualification for the ATP Tour Finals as "a bit strange."

In an interview with the Daily Mail, the Brit argued that unlike Djokovic, he and finalist Nick Kyrgios did not benefit from the third Major of the year, which was stripped of its ranking points.

"Novak Djokovic obviously qualified from Wimbledon so that seems a bit strange. I don't know if that was the rule before or not, but its seems unfair. I guess for Nick Kyrgios as well. He lost in the final and he gets nothing. I knew that I hadn't had the points all along, but I was still in with pretty decent chance I thought," Norrie said.

