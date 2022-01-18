Australian Open 2022 Day 3: TV schedule, start time, live stream details & more

Elina Svitolina and Paula Badosa will open the proceedings on Day 3 of the 2022 Australian Open, with their respective second-round encounters on Wednesday.

Also scheduled to play on the showcourts are former champions Rafael Nadal, Naomi Osaka and Victoria Azarenka as well as the women's top seed and World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty.

The day also promises a slew of world-class encounters and tennis fans will have plenty to look forward to. On that note, let's take a look at the schedule for the Day 2 matches (for showcourts only):

Rod Laver Arena

Day session: Martina Trevisan vs Paula Badosa, followed by Ashleigh Barty vs Lucia Bronzetti, followed by Yannick Hanfmann vs Rafael Nadal

Night session: Madison Brengle vs Naomi Osaka, followed by Alexander Zverev vs John Millman

Margaret Court Arena

Day session: Harmony Tan vs Elina Svitolina, followed by Soonwoo Kwon vs Denis Shapovalov, followed by Barbora Krejcikova vs Wang Xiyu

Night session: Qinwen Zheng vs Maria Sakkari, followed by Gael Monfils vs Alexander Bublik

John Cain Arena

Day session: Tereza Martincova vs Camila Giorgi, followed by Madison Keys vs Jaqueline Cristian (Not before 1 pm local time), followed by Stefan Kozlov vs Matteo Berrettini (Not before 2.30 pm local time), followed by Hubert Hurkacz vs Adrian Mannarino

Kia Arena

Day session: Victoria Azarenka vs Jil Teichman, followed by Tallon Griekspoor vs Pablo Carreno Busta, followed by Belinda Bencic vs Amanda Anisimova, followed by Mackenzie McDonald vs Aslan Karatsev

1573 Arena

Day session: Sara Sorribes Tormo vs Marta Kostyuk, followed by Bernada Pera vs Jessica Pegula, followed by Carlos Alcaraz vs Dusan Lajovic, followed by Pedro Martinez vs Cristian Garin

You can check out the remainder of the schedule here.

Where to watch Australian Open 2022

Viewers from the USA, UK, India and Canada can catch all the action live on the following channels and sites.

USA: All matches will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2, and the Tennis Channel.

UK: All matches will be broadcast on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk, and the Discovery+ app via smart devices.

India & Subcontinent: All matches will be broadcast on Sony Six & Sony Ten 2 and viewers can also follow live action on the Sony Liv app.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the matches on TSN.

Australian Open 2022 - Match timings

Australian Open matches are played over two sessions—day and night both the Rod Laver and Margaret Court Arena. The action commences with the day session on all courts at 11.00 am local time, while the night sessions start at 7.00 pm local time.

For fans watching from the USA, UK, India, and Canada, the broadcast timings for the matches scheduled to be played on Day 3 are as follows:

Country Day session start time Night session start time USA and Canada 7:00 pm EST, January 18, 2022 3:00 am EST, January 19, 2022 UK 12:00 am GMT, January 19, 2022 8:00 am GMT, January 19, 2022 India 5:30 am IST, January 19, 2022 1:30 pm IST, January 19, 2022

