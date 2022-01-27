Australian Open 2022 Men's semifinals: Where to watch, TV schedule, Live stream details and more

We are gradually reaching the end of the Australian Open as the semifinals of the men's singles tournament commence on Friday, January 28. Only four players remain in contention for the title following the completion of an enthralling contest between Daniil Medvedev and Felix Auger-Aliassime.

The Canadian was leading by two sets to love and had a match point in the fourth, but Medvedev's mental strength saw him pull through and reach the last four of the tournament.

The Russian will now take on a familiar foe in the final four in Stefanos Tsitsipas. The Greek had to endure a tough battle against Taylor Fritz in the fourth round but made easy work of Jannik Sinner in the quarterfinals, winning 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

Medvedev and Tsitsipas met in the semifinals of last year's tournament, with the former winning in straight sets on that occasion. However, Friday's match promises to be a much more tightly-contested one.

The other side of the draw sees Rafael Nadal take on Matteo Berrettini. The King of Clay had to overcome stomach issues to beat Denis Shapovalov in five sets and reach his seventh Australian Open semifinal.

Berrettini, meanwhile, has had to grind it out in almost all of his matches in the tournament so far. He was also pushed to five sets by Gael Monfils in the quarterfinals.

Can Nadal win his 21st Grand Slam in Melbourne?

Nadal and the Italian previously faced each other in the semifinals of the 2019 U.S. Open, a match the Spaniard won in straight sets. However, given how much Berrettini has improved over the years, we could see a much more exciting encounter between the two.

On that note, let us take a more detailed look at the semifinal schedule and how you can watch them.

Australian Open 2022: Men's semifinals schedule on

January 28

[7] Matteo Berrettini vs [6] Rafael Nadal at 2 30 p.m. local time/ 3 30 a.m. GMT/ 9 a.m. IST on Rod Laver Arena.

to be followed by

[4] Stefanos Tsitsipas vs [2] Daniil Medvedev at 7 30 p.m. local time/ 8 30 a.m. GMT/ 2 p.m. IST.

Where to watch Australian Open 2022

Viewers from the USA, UK, India and Canada can catch all the action from the Australian Open live on the following channels and sites.

USA: All matches will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2, and the Tennis Channel.

UK: All matches will be broadcast on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk, and the Discovery+ app.

India & Subcontinent: All matches of the Australian Open will be broadcast on Sony Six & Sony Ten 2 and viewers can also follow live action on the Sony Liv app.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the action on TSN.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra