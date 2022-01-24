×
Australian Open 2022 Quarterfinal: Where to watch, TV schedule, Live stream details and more

Rafael Nadal and Ashleigh Barty at the 2022 Australian Open
Rohit R
ANALYST
Modified Jan 24, 2022 07:02 PM IST
News

The 2022 Australian Open is approaching its final stages. The season's first Grand Slam began on January 17 with 128 men and women fighting it out for the crown. With the last of the fourth-round matches being completed on Monday, the number of contenders has whittled down to just eight men and women.

On that note, here are the quarterfinal matches that will be played over the next two days:

Men's singles

(2) Daniil Medvedev vs (9) Felix Auger Aliassime

(4) Stefanos Tsitsipas vs (11) Jannik Sinner

(6) Rafael Nadal vs (14) Denis Shapovalov

(7) Matteo Berrettini vs (17) Gael Monfils

🤫 Don’t tell anyone…🇪🇸 @RafaelNadal is into his 14th #AusOpen quarterfinal!The world No.5 defeats Adrian Mannarino 7-6(14) 6-2 6-2 in two hours and 40 minutes.🎥: @wwos@espn@Eurosport@wowowtennis #AO2022 https://t.co/oT0E9u590g

Women's singles

(1) Ashleigh Barty vs (21) Jessica Pegula

(4) Barbora Krejcikova vs Madison Keys

(7) Iga Swiatek vs Kaia Kanepi

(27) Danielle Collins vs Alize Cornet

Australian Open 2022 Quarterfinal schedule

Two men's and women's singles quarterfinals will be contested on January 25. All four matches are to be played on Rod Laver Arena. However, the first match of the day will be a Legends' Doubles match.

On the men's side, 20-time Major champion Rafael Nadal will take on Canadian Denis Shapovalov and World No. 7 Matteo Berrettini will face off against Gael Monfils.

On the women's side, 2021 Roland Garros champion Barbora Krejcikova and 2017 US Open finalist Madison Keys are set for an exciting showdown. World No. 1 Ashleigh Barty will continue her quest for a third Grand Slam title against American Jessica Pegula.

Day Session

Sam Groth/Patrick Rafter vs Wayne Ferreira/Mark Philippoussis

(4) Barbora Krejcikova vs Madison Keys

(6) Rafael Nadal vs (14) Denis Shapovalov

Night Session

(1) Ashleigh Barty vs (21) Jessica Pegula

(7) Matteo Berrettini vs (17) Gael Monfils

#AusOpen Order of Play Tuesday 25 January https://t.co/KJHK96dw4u

The day session begins at 11 a.m. local time while the night session starts at 7 p.m. local time. For fans in the USA, UK and India, here are the broadcast timings for the quarterfinal matches:

CountryDay session start timeNight session start time
USA7 pm EST, January 24, 20223:00 am EST, January 25, 2022
UK12:00 am GMT, January 25, 20228:00 am GMT, January 25, 2022
India5:30 am IST, January 25, 20221:30 pm IST, January 25, 2022

Australian Open 2022 Quarterfinal streaming details

Viewers from the following countries can catch all the action live on the respective channels and sites:

USA: For viewers in the USA, ESPN and Tennis Channel will broadcast the matches.

UK: UK viewers can follow the action on Eurosport.

India & Subcontinent: Viewers can watch the matches on Sony Six and the Sony Liv app.

Also ReadArticle Continues below

For more information regarding the broadcast of the 2022 Australian Open, click here.

Edited by Nihal Taraporvala
