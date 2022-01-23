Australian Open 2022 Schedule Today: TV schedule, start time, order of play, live stream details & more - Day 7

Day 7 of the Australian Open kicks off on Sunday and we are gradually entering the business end of the tournament.

There are some enticing matches to look out for, with Rafael Nadal taking on Adrian Mannarino for a place in the quarterfinals of the men's singles event. Third seed Alexander Zverev faces a tough challenge against Denis Shapovalov while Matteo Berrettini locks horns with Pablo Carreno Busta.

In the women's singles event, top seed and favorite Ashleigh Barty will look to book her place in the quarterfinals as she takes on Amanda Anisimova. Fourth seed Barbora Krejcikova will take on two-time champion Victoria Azarenka while Maria Sakkari will face Jessica Pegula.

So without any further ado, let's take a detailed look at the schedule for Day 7 at the Australian Open (showcourts only):

Rod Laver Arena:

Day Session: Madison Keys vs Paula Badosa, followed by Barbora Krejcikova vs Victoria Azarenka, followed by Adrian Mannarino vs Rafael Nadal (Not before 2 pm local time).

Night Session: Ashleigh Barty vs Amanda Anisimova, followed by Matteo Berrettini vs Pablo Carreno Busta.

Margaret Court Arena:

Day Session: Veronika Kudermetova / Elise Mertens vs Xu Yifan / Yang Zhaxouan, followed by Jessica Pegula vs Maria Sakkari (Not before 1 pm local time), followed by Alexander Zverev vs Denis Shapovalov (Not before 3 pm local time).

John Cain Arena

Day Session: Mark Philippoussis / Pat Rafter vs Wayne Ferreira / Sam Groth, followed by Kevin Krawietz / Andreas Mies vs John Peers / Filip Polasek (Not before 12:30 pm local time), followed by Jason Kubler / Christopher O'Connell vs Tim Puetz / Michael Venus (Not before 2:30 pm local time), followed by Gael Monfils vs Miomir Kecmanovic (Not before 6:30 pm local time).

Kia Arena

Day Session: Anna Danilina / Beatriz Haddad Maia vs Aliona Bolsova / Ulrikke Eikeri, followed by Diede de Groot vs Dana Mathewson, followed by Thanasi Kokkinakis / Nick Kyrgios vs Ariel Behar / Gonzalo Escobar (Not before 4 pm local time), followed by Dylan Alcott vs Niels Vink (Not before 5:30 pm local time).

1573 Arena

Day Session: Patricija Paukstyte vs Taylah Preston, followed by Cooper Errey vs Jaden Weekes, followed by Anja Nayar vs Meshkatolzahra Safi, followed by Amelie Smejkalova vs Catherine Aulia, followed by Alec Braund vs Dino Prizmic.

Court 3

Day Session: Rebecca Peterson / Anastasia Potapova vs Magda Linette / Bernarda Pera, followed by Ellen Perez / Matwe Middelkoop vs Sania Mirza / Rajeev Ram, followed by Jamie Murray / Bruno Soares vs Simone Bolelli / Fabio Fognini, followed by Marcel Granollers / Horacio Zeballos vs Pablo Andujar / Pedro Martinez(Not before 1:30 pm local time), followed by Bor Artnak / Vojtech Petr vs Luis Carlos Alvarez Valdes / Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez.

Where to watch Australian Open 2022

Viewers from the USA, UK, India and Canada can catch all the action from the Australian Open live on the following channels and sites.

USA: All matches will be broadcast on ESPN, ESPN2, and the Tennis Channel.

UK: All matches will be broadcast on Eurosport, eurosport.co.uk, and the Discovery+ app.

India & Subcontinent: All matches of the Australian Open will be broadcast on Sony Six & Sony Ten 2 and viewers can also follow live action on the Sony Liv app.

Canada: Viewers in Canada can watch all the action on TSN.

Australian Open 2022 - Match timings

The Day Session of the Australian Open starts at 5:30 am local time in the Rod Laver Arena, Margaret Court Arena and John Cain Arena. The night session, on the other hand, commences at 7:30 pm local time.

For fans watching from the USA, UK, India, and Canada, here are the broadcast timings for the matches scheduled to be played on Day 7:

Country Day Session Start Time Night Session Start Time USA and Canada 7:00 pm EST, January 22, 2022 3:00 am EST, January 23, 2022 UK 12:00 am GMT, January 23, 2022 8:00 am GMT, January 23, 2022 India 5:30 am IST, January 23, 2022 1:30 pm IST, January 22, 2022

