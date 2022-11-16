"Australian Open 2023 appears to be truly open" - Television personality celebrates 'The GOAT' Novak Djokovic being granted visa to Australia

Gillian McKeith, a Scottish television personality, responded to Novak Djokovic finally being granted a visa to participate in the 2023 Australian Open.

The 21-time Grand Slam champion was detained in Melbourne in January for non-compliance with Australia's vaccination policy and was then deported ten days later after a lengthy legal battle.

Along with the deportation came a three-year visa suspension, leaving the Serb's participation at the Melbourne Majors in 2023 in doubt. However, according to reports emerging from Down Under, the Australian government has lifted the ban imposed on the former World No. 1 on Tuesday.

Gillian McKeith took to social media to share her thoughts on the situation, stating her delight at the news of the Serbian being included in the draw next year and asserting that the tournament is now "truly open."

"Djokovic to play in Australian Open 2023 which now appears to be truly OPEN as the GOAT is going back after ban is lifted," McKeith tweeted.

Novak Djokovic qualifies for ATP Finals 2022 knockouts

On Wednesday, a dominating Novak Djokovic defeated Andrey Rublev by a score of 6-4, 6-1 in only 68 minutes to earn a spot in the semifinals of the 2022 ATP Finals. With two wins out of two, the result allows the 21-time Grand Slam champion to keep the leading position in the Red Group. Rublev now faces Stefanos Tsitsipas in a matchup that he must win to join the Serb in the final four.

Andrey Rublev was the only competitor in the group to defeat Djokovic this year after upsetting the former World No. 1 in the Serbia Open final. However, the Serbian has improved his head-to-head record against the Russian to 2-1 after his win in the 2022 ATP Finals.

The Serb looked spotless, especially in the second set when he quickly took control of the match and left Rublev with no other choice. Facing no break point on the night, the Serbian broke the World No. 6's serve thrice -- once in the first set and twice in the second. He also limited his unforced errors to barely any, making life difficult for Rublev from all quarters.

Having won the year-ending tournament five times, the Serb is edging closer to being on level with Roger Federer's record of six titles at the year-end championships. Djokovic's last title at the event came all the way back in 2015, when he beat Federer in the final.

