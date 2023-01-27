Australian Open 2023 final, Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas: Where to watch, TV schedule, live streaming details and more

Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas will square off for the men's singles title in a blockbuster final at the 2023 Australian Open on Sunday (January 29).

Third seed Tsitsipas dropped a set but bounced back to edge 18th seed Karen Khachanov 7-6(2), 6-4, 6-7(6), 6-3 on Friday en route to his first appearance in the final at Melbourne Park. Nine-time champion Djokovic, on the other hand, extended his winning streak at the Australian Open to 27 matches with a 7-5, 6-1, 6-2 triumph over first-time Major semifinalist Tommy Paul.

The Serb wasn't at his best during the opening set of his semifinal encounter. He squandered a 5-1 lead to let the American come back into the set. However, just like he has done multiple times in the past, Novak Djokovic was able to raise his level when it mattered the most.

The win put him within touching distance of a record-extending 10th title at his most successful Slam. It also presents the 35-year-old an opportunity to tie the men's record of 22 Major titles with Rafael Nadal.

Standing in his way is Tsitsipas, whom the Serb defeated in the 2021 French Open final after initially trailing by two sets to love. This will be the Greek's first trip to a Grand Slam final since that Paris heartbreak. Tsitsipas had previously lost three semifinals in the season's first Major before finally converting one on Friday.

Both players will have an extra source of motivation on Sunday as the World No. 1 ranking is also on the line. With the winner set to rise to the pinnacle of the world rankings, it makes for a highly exciting summit showdown.

Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas match schedule

Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas will compete for the Australian Open title during the night session at the Rod Laver Arena.

Date: January 29, 2023

Match timing: Not before 7:30 pm local time, 2:00 pm IST, 8:30 am GMT, 3:30 am ET

Novak Djokovic vs Stefanos Tsitsipas streaming details

Here's a list of countries and their respective channels on which the 2023 Australian Open men's singles final between Novak Djokovic and Stefanos Tsitsipas will be broadcast:

ESPN, ESPN 2, ESPN 3, & ESPN+ - USA

TSN & RDS - Canada

Eurosport - United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland

Nine & Stan Sport - Australia

beIN Sports - Middle East and North Africa

SuperSport - Sub-Saharan Africa

CCTV, iQIYI, GreatSports Media (Shanghai TV), Guangdong TV - China

Eurosport - Europe

WOWOW - Japan

ESPN International - Latin and Central America, Mexico, and the Caribbean

Sony Six, Sony Ten, & Sony Liv - India

For more information regarding the broadcast of the 2023 Australian Open, click here.

